Huey Lewis, suffering hearing loss, cancels 2018 tour

NEW YORK — Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour while frontman Lewis deals with the sudden loss of his hearing.

In a statement released Friday, the band says Lewis lost most of his hearing a few months ago before a show in Dallas and now he "can't hear music well enough to sing."

Doctors told him he shouldn't perform until his hearing improves. Lewis suspects he has Meniere's disease , a disorder of the inner ear.

Huey Lewis and The News has sold a combined 15 million albums with " Sports " and " Fore! "

The group's singles include " Power of Love ," featured in 1985's " Back to the Future ," and " I Want a New Drug ," which was the subject of litigation with Ray Parker Jr. , in which Lewis charged Parker had lifted the melody of his song for the "Ghostbusters" theme .

Lewis says he wants to "sincerely apologize" to fans and concentrate on getting better. He hopes to be able to perform again soon.

Staff writer Brian C. Rittmeyer contributed to this report.