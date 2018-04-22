Police rule out foul play in Avicii's death

Oman authorities have ruled out "criminal suspicion" in the death of the Swedish DJ Avicii, multiple media sources have reported. Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, died Friday while he vacationing in the Oman capital of Muscat in the Arabian Peninsula. He was 28.

"Two postmortems were carried out … and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death," Royal Oman Police told CNN.

CNN also reported that Avicii's parents, two sisters and one brother are in the country to recover his body.

Cathedral bells in the Dutch town of Utrecht rang out some of Avicii's best known songs in tribute to the late Swedish musician. https://t.co/DkBSAyr5H6 pic.twitter.com/IKNW4FYEdi — ABC News (@ABC) April 22, 2018

Bergling, well-known in the EDM world, was one of the first crossover successes in the United States.

He released his LP "True" in 2013. His single with Aloe Blacc, "Wake Me Up," peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 2013. "Hey Brother" hit No. 16 the following year.

In 2012, he was hospitalized with acute pancreatitis exacerbated by heavy drinking. After gallbladder and appendix surgeries, he canceled a run of tour dates. He announced his retirement days after his last performance at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2016, citing longstanding health issues.

Avicii's unreleased album was his 'best music in years,' says Geffen exec https://t.co/SHwJroDsbQ pic.twitter.com/DVXVc9sxt9 — billboard dance (@billboarddance) April 23, 2018

"For me, it's creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do," he said in a statement at the time. "Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense — the studio. The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you'll enjoy it as much as I do."

Last year, Bergling released a new EP, "AVICI," and a documentary, "True Stories," about his retirement from touring and new focus on studio work.