Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Police rule out foul play in Avicii's death

The Los Angeles Times | Sunday, April 22, 2018, 9:48 p.m.
Fans of DJ Avicii gather at Sergels Torg following the news of his death, in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out concerts for feverish fans around the world and also had massive success on U.S. pop radio, died Friday. He was 28.
Associated Press
Fans of DJ Avicii gather at Sergels Torg following the news of his death, in central Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out concerts for feverish fans around the world and also had massive success on U.S. pop radio, died Friday. He was 28.
In this file photo taken on August 14, 2015 Swedish DJ, remixer, record producer and singer Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name 'Avicii' performs at the Sziget music festival on the Hajogyar Island of Budapest on August 14, 2015.
AFP/Getty Images
In this file photo taken on August 14, 2015 Swedish DJ, remixer, record producer and singer Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name 'Avicii' performs at the Sziget music festival on the Hajogyar Island of Budapest on August 14, 2015.

Oman authorities have ruled out "criminal suspicion" in the death of the Swedish DJ Avicii, multiple media sources have reported. Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, died Friday while he vacationing in the Oman capital of Muscat in the Arabian Peninsula. He was 28.

"Two postmortems were carried out … and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death," Royal Oman Police told CNN.

CNN also reported that Avicii's parents, two sisters and one brother are in the country to recover his body.

Bergling, well-known in the EDM world, was one of the first crossover successes in the United States.

He released his LP "True" in 2013. His single with Aloe Blacc, "Wake Me Up," peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 2013. "Hey Brother" hit No. 16 the following year.

In 2012, he was hospitalized with acute pancreatitis exacerbated by heavy drinking. After gallbladder and appendix surgeries, he canceled a run of tour dates. He announced his retirement days after his last performance at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2016, citing longstanding health issues.

"For me, it's creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do," he said in a statement at the time. "Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense — the studio. The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you'll enjoy it as much as I do."

Last year, Bergling released a new EP, "AVICI," and a documentary, "True Stories," about his retirement from touring and new focus on studio work.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me