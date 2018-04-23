Munhall's Gabby Barrett makes 'American Idol's' top 10

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

She's moving on.

America voted, and Pittsburgh's own singing teen sensation Gabby Barrett is a top 10 finalist on "American Idol."

Barrett, 18, of Munhall soundly secured her top 10 position on Monday's show after singing Miley Cyrus's smash hit, "The Climb" during the previous evening competition.

Her performance Sunday evening resulted in a standing ovation and abundant praise from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Monday night's show required that all contestants sing after hearing their fate from host Ryan Seacrest. Four contestants were ultimately sent home.

"America thinks you're a star," Seacrest said, as Barrett awaited the voting results on stage. "You're in the top 10, congratulations."

Barrett had numerous "Team Gabby" fans from the 'Burgh in the Hollywood audience cheering her on as she sang "Little Red Wagon" by Miranda Lambert. It was a standing ovation repeat by all three judges again.

Uber fan Kristen Brodak of Pittsburgh flew out to Hollywood this week with her family to attend Monday's taping.

"We have been following Gabby for years, and before she auditioned for Idol in Nashville she asked us if we would come out to Hollywood when she made it, and we said "absolutely," Brodak said. "I wouldn't miss it for the world. Gabby is the most talented and hard working person I have ever had the pleasure of calling my friend."

Brodak and her "Team Gabby" crew had to wait in line for hours to enter ABC studios.

Before Monday's show, members of the audience had to surrender their phones — to be returned after the show results, all in the name of maintaining secrecy and preventing internet leaks.

Bob and Anna Jo Noviello of Greensburg flew out to attend four shows.

"Gabby Barrett, our favorite — our hometown favorite. We are here rooting on our girl Gabby," Anna Jo said while waiting in line on Monday.

"No matter how prepared I am when I see Gabby on the stage and people that don't know me or her are looking at each other and saying "wow" — it gets emotional that God allowed me to be the father of this amazing child on and off the stage," Gabby's father Blase Barrett said. "I promise myself to not get emotional but once she starts (performing), all bets are off."

BREAKING NEWS: we're making reality-competition series history starting this Sunday when all of America can WATCH and VOTE at the same time on #AmericanIdol ! pic.twitter.com/0JFwqYn1nD — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 23, 2018

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.