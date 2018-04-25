Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra presents 'Faure's Requiem'

The addition of a fine chorus is one of the significant accomplishments of Daniel Meyer's tenure as music director of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, because it expands the range of music which can be performed.

Local concertgoers have already heard such masterpieces as Johann Sebastian Bach's “Magnificat” and Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. Now Meyer will conclude the season with one of the most individual choral masterpieces – French romantic composer Gabriel Faure's Requiem.

“Compared to Mozart and Verdi, Faure's Requiem is a loving requiem,” says Meyer. “It's a gentle requiem, not as portentous as the Brahms. I think it's really designed to support the idea that there's something very positive that awaits us after this life.”

Meyer will conduct the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's season finale on April 28 at Greensburg's The Palace Theatre. The program is John Corigliano's Elegy, Georges Bizet's Symphony and Gabriel Faure's Requiem.

The conductor's background includes choral singing. He sang in an unforgettable performance of Johannes Brahms' “A German Requiem” that legendary choral conductor Robert Shaw led in 1990 with the Cleveland Orchestra in honor of the 20th anniversary of the death of George Szell. This performance was released by the Cleveland Orchestra in a boxed set of CDs in tribute to Shaw after his death.

Faure, after playing organ for innumerable funeral services at his church, created his requiem to be different. He did not follow the traditional text, omitting the Dies Irae (Day of Wrath) and adding other texts, such as the sublime “In Paradisium” finale. It was first performed in 1888, and gradually expanded in length and instrumentation until it reached its final form in 1900.

“Two times ago when I was in Paris I went to The Madeleine because I wanted to go to the church where Faure was music director and where the requiem was premiered,” Meyer says. “I thought, ‘Wow, this really inspires me to want to perform the piece in the way it might have first been heard.' It's leaner but still capitalizes on the deep sonority of the lower strings. It eliminates a little of the larger scoring but has a more chamber music quality, more intimacy.”

Fortunately, contemporary choral master John Rutter created an edition that attempts to recreate the original scale of the music, which Meyer will conduct at The Palace Theatre.

The concert will open with American composer John Corigliano's Elegy, a neo-romantic work dedicated to the memory of composer Samuel Baber.

One of Meyer's ideas for the season finale was beginnings and ends. While the Corigiliano and Faure are concerned with the end of life, the program will be completed by Georges Bizet's only symphony, written when he was 19 and in school.

Meyer says the Bizet Symphony “is filled with incredible musical energy, enthusiasm and style. You can almost hear the Bizet of ‘Carmen' and ‘L'Arlesienne' but he's still finding his way. To me it's like Bizet meets Schubert.”

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.