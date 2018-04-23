Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Music

Darius Rucker, Lady Antebellum to stop at KeyBank Pavilion

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum will play the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Sept. 8.
Jim Wright
Country stars Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum will play the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Sept. 8 as part of their co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 27 at 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

The tour kicks off July 19 in Toronto and will include dates across Canada and the United States featuring hits and spontaneous collaborations.

“Darius is one of our closest friends, and so we just feel really excited to get to share this tour and those memories on and off stage with him,” said Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum in a tour announcement. “We're already brainstorming ways to shake things up and make each night all about just being in the moment.”

“Reuniting this summer and heading back out on the road with my friends Lady Antebellum feels like a home away from home,” Rucker said.

Nashville country/pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson will join the Grammy-winning headliners on the tour.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

