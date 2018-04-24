Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

At Tribeca, the night belongs to Patti Smith — and Bruce

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Patti Smith performs during 'Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band' - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 23, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Patti Smith performs during 'Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band' - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 23, 2018 in New York City.
Bruce Springsteen performs during 'Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band' - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 23, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Bruce Springsteen performs during 'Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band' - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 23, 2018 in New York City.
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith perform at 'Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band' - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 23, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith perform at 'Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band' - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 23, 2018 in New York City.
Steven Sebring and Patti Smith attend 'Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band' - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 23, 2018 in New York City.
Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Steven Sebring and Patti Smith attend 'Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band' - 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on April 23, 2018 in New York City.

Updated 16 hours ago

NEW YORK — The night belonged to Patti Smith at the Tribeca Film Festival — and to her friend Bruce Springsteen, who thrilled the crowd with a surprise visit to perform the hit they co-wrote, "Because the Night."

The occasion was Monday night's premiere of a new concert documentary about Smith, "Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band," directed by Steven Sebring. After the film, which documents the January 2016 Los Angeles concerts where Smith performed her album, "Horses," to mark its 40th anniversary, the curtain rose at Manhattan's Beacon Theater. Standing there was Smith, 71, and her band — this time in the flesh.

They performed several hits, including "Dancing Barefoot" and "Gloria." After Smith introduced her band members, she said she had one more person to introduce — and out strolled Springsteen, to the roaring of the crowd. Together, they performed "Because the Night," for which Springsteen wrote the music and chorus, and Smith the verses. Springsteen stayed around for the finale, too, a spirited rendition of Smith's "People Have the Power." On that one, they were joined another friend — former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe.

During the concert, Smith paid tribute to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and their fight against gun violence, calling them "the hope of this planet."

"We have to be with them — pray with them, march with them," she said, before launching into a rendition of "For What It's Worth." ''Their cause is our future.

Again at the end of the set, Smith called on "our young people to lead us."

"People, we have to make change NOW," she said.

Sebring's documentary will become available for streaming in May.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me