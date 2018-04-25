Fleetwood Mac announces fall tour stop in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fleetwood Mac will perform in Pittsburgh on Nov. 1 on the band's North American tour that was announced Wednesday.

Tickets for the performance at PPG Paints Arena will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 4.

The band lineup will include longtime performers Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie and newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, according to a news release.

Founded in 1967, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, the release states.

The tour will begin Oct. 3 in Oklahoma and wraps up April 5 in Philadelphia.

Tickets will be available at livenation.com .