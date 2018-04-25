Westmoreland Choral Society asks 'won't you be my neighbor?'
The Westmoreland Choral Society will perform music by Fred Rogers during a “Neighborhood Cabaret” at 4:30 p.m. May 6 in the Waterworks Event Center, 1817 S. Broad St., South Greensburg.
The evening will honor the 50th anniversary of the children's educational television series, “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.”
Joining the choral society will be Irwin teen Aubrey Burchell, a 2018 American Idol contestant, and members of the Saint Vincent College Singers. John Carosella will conduct.
A 50/50 raffle, basket and dessert auctions and light refreshments will be available.
Admission is $15, or $5 for students.
The concert is sponsored in part by the McFeely-Rogers Foundation.
Details: 724-454-9378 or westmorelandchoralsociety.com
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.