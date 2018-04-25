Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Westmoreland Choral Society asks 'won't you be my neighbor?'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
The Westmoreland Choral Society will perform music by Fred Rogers on May 6 in the Waterworks Event Center in South Greensburg. Here, artistic director Thomas Octave conducts the Chamber Choir during a 2016 Christmas concert at the Waterworks.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland Choral Society will perform music by Fred Rogers on May 6 in the Waterworks Event Center in South Greensburg. Here, artistic director Thomas Octave conducts the Chamber Choir during a 2016 Christmas concert at the Waterworks.
The Westmoreland Choral Society will perform music by Fred Rogers, shown on the set of his show 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood,' on May 6 at the Waterworks Event Center in South Greensburg.
Focus Features
The Westmoreland Choral Society will perform music by Fred Rogers, shown on the set of his show 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood,' on May 6 at the Waterworks Event Center in South Greensburg.

Updated 8 hours ago

The Westmoreland Choral Society will perform music by Fred Rogers during a “Neighborhood Cabaret” at 4:30 p.m. May 6 in the Waterworks Event Center, 1817 S. Broad St., South Greensburg.

The evening will honor the 50th anniversary of the children's educational television series, “Mister Rogers Neighborhood.”

Joining the choral society will be Irwin teen Aubrey Burchell, a 2018 American Idol contestant, and members of the Saint Vincent College Singers. John Carosella will conduct.

A 50/50 raffle, basket and dessert auctions and light refreshments will be available.

Admission is $15, or $5 for students.

The concert is sponsored in part by the McFeely-Rogers Foundation.

Details: 724-454-9378 or westmorelandchoralsociety.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me