Music

Marathon dream on hold just a while longer for Tribune-Review reporter

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Monday, April 30, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
It's every runner's worst nightmare: an injury severe enough to interrupt training and derail race plans.

Months of hard work and miles logged can be undone with the twist of an ankle or the pop of a hamstring.

In my case, disappointment arrived after the routine extraction of two wisdom teeth.

I learned that the teeth needed to come out last fall, just as I was beginning to formulate my spring race schedule. I put off thinking about the surgery. There's never a good time to get your wisdom teeth out. I was fresh off my first trail race and set my sights on attempting a 50-mile ultramarathon during the summer of 2018, so booking the Pittsburgh marathon was a no-brainer.

At 26, I was in the best shape of my life, both mentally and physically. Running a full marathon was an unfulfilled goal I had set over a decade ago. The time seemed right.

I fell in love with running back in middle school, joining the varsity track team at my small Long Island high school in seventh grade. I appreciated the sport's elegant simplicity. I found peace in long, solitary distances. My team was in need of a hurdler, so I learned to jump. The 400-meter hurdles became my event, and I relished the required precision and focus required.

When I was running, I was running. Nothing else. I learned to tune out my teammates cheering in the bleachers, quiet my mind and concentrate on the race. I learned discipline and quickly came to understand the payoff of committing to training every day.

I also learned to lose, not just to the runner in the lane next to me, but also to myself.

No matter how much practice you get or how many life lessons you learn, defeat never gets easier. Failing to reach a goal, whether it's nailing a personal record or running the race at all, hurts every time.

That's why making the decision to sit this marathon out was so hard.

My surgery happened in early March. What should have been an easy, week-long recovery turned into several weeks of residual pain and a severe chest cold, likely brought on by my failure to stay in bed and rest. After being off my legs for over three weeks, I truly hit the ground running with an out-of-town reporting trip covering March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., for the Trib followed by a half-marathon in Philadelphia.

The race went surprisingly well, but I never fully recovered. April was full of failed attempts to jump-start my training and pick up where I left off, but my body resisted. Long runs felt like torture. After-work runs were replaced by naps. I was sad and disappointed in myself.

It was at the urging of my friend and trusted training partner that I made the decision, two weeks before the race, to switch from the full to the half marathon. She reminded me that we had another challenging race — the 18-mile Homestead Challenge on the Rachel Carson Trail — coming up in June.

Rest up and save your legs for that, she reasoned. If you're hurt, sick or just exhausted, you're not going to enjoy it, she told me. The person who typically pushes me to run an extra mile and wake up early for weekend runs was telling me to take it easy. I decided to listen.

I'm not sure how I'll feel when I part ways with my fellow runners at the Birmingham Bridge next week. Though I wish them speed and good health, I'll probably be a little jealous as they head toward Oakland, another 14 miles or so ahead of them.

But if it means running a race I can be proud of, I'll put my marathon goals — years in the making — on hold a little bit longer.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or viaTwitter @Jamie_Martines.

