Music

Sophie B. Hawkins to headline folk fest in Indiana County

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins will headline musical entertainment at the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Sept. 8 in downtown Indiana.

The sixth annual street fair on Philadelphia Street will include free performances by Hawkins and other acts including contemporary folk artist Lucy Kaplansky and New York-based rock band Wheatus.

Hawkins received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist after the release of her 1992 debut album, Tongues and Tails, and its breakout single, “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover.” She's also known for the 1995 hit “As I Lay Me Down.”

The region's coal mining history will be the focus of other aspects of the festival, including exhibits and speakers.

Visit northernappfolkfest.org for details.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

