Sophie B. Hawkins to headline folk fest in Indiana County
Updated 7 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins will headline musical entertainment at the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Sept. 8 in downtown Indiana.
The sixth annual street fair on Philadelphia Street will include free performances by Hawkins and other acts including contemporary folk artist Lucy Kaplansky and New York-based rock band Wheatus.
Hawkins received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist after the release of her 1992 debut album, Tongues and Tails, and its breakout single, “Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover.” She's also known for the 1995 hit “As I Lay Me Down.”
The region's coal mining history will be the focus of other aspects of the festival, including exhibits and speakers.
Visit northernappfolkfest.org for details.
