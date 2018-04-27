Ed Sheeran reschedules Pittsburgh show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ed Sheeran rescheduled his upcoming Pittsburgh concert to avoid clashing with the Steelers, but he's now playing on the same night as Maroon 5.

Sheeran was originally scheduled to play at PNC Park 7 p.m. Sept. 30, overlapping a Sunday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field.

The new date is Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets purchased before the date change are still valid.

Maroon 5 will play at PPG Paints Arena starting at 8 p.m.

Music fans told Tribune-Review News Partner WPXI that they're frustrated by the change. Some of them had tickets to both shows, and one said she couldn't get a refund for Maroon 5, even though she'd prefer to see Sheeran.

Ticketmaster is offering refunds for the Sheeran show at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-653-8000.

