Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Mamma Mia! ABBA reunites to record new songs

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
In this Feb. 9, 1974 photo Swedish pop group Abba, from left: Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus posing after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song 'Waterloo'. The members of ABBA announced Friday April 27, 2018 that they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.
In this Feb. 9, 1974 photo Swedish pop group Abba, from left: Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus posing after winning the Swedish branch of the Eurovision Song Contest with their song 'Waterloo'. The members of ABBA announced Friday April 27, 2018 that they have recorded new material for the first time in 35 years.

Updated 1 hour ago

Swedish pop group ABBA announced Friday that they have recorded new music together for the first time in 35 years.

The reunion will result in a performance on a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC airing in December.

❤️ #abbaofficial #abba

A post shared by @ abbaofficial on

The show will feature one of the band's new songs, "I Still Have Faith in You."

ABBA closed Friday's announcement with, "We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good."

The group, made up of members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, disbanded in 1982. Their biggest hits were "Take a Chance on Me," "Dancing Queen" and "Voulez-Vous".

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me