Mamma Mia! ABBA reunites to record new songs
Updated 1 hour ago
Swedish pop group ABBA announced Friday that they have recorded new music together for the first time in 35 years.
The reunion will result in a performance on a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC airing in December.
The show will feature one of the band's new songs, "I Still Have Faith in You."
ABBA closed Friday's announcement with, "We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good."
The group, made up of members Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, disbanded in 1982. Their biggest hits were "Take a Chance on Me," "Dancing Queen" and "Voulez-Vous".
