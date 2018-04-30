Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Guitar legend Jeff Beck to play Heinz Hall on Aug. 11

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, April 30, 2018, 10:03 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Guitar legend Jeff Beck will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Heinz Hall in downtown Pittsburgh, with special guest Ann Wilson of Heart.

Tickets, from $75.75 to $175, go on sale at 10 a.m. May 4 at 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org.

Local presale will be from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. May 3 with the password “BECK.”

The eight-time Grammy winner has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist in 2009. His other groups include The Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

He's also recorded with other music legends like Stevie Wonder, Buddy Guy, Tina Turner and Mick Jagger.

Beck's latest album, “Loud Hailer” from 2016, has topical lyrics that touch upon his concerns about the future, according to a release. The album's title is a British term for a megaphone, and Beck says its roots go back to September 11, 2001.

“I really wanted to make a statement about some of the nasty things I see going on in the world — greed, lies, injustice — and I loved the idea of being at a rally and using this loud device to shout my point of view,” he said in the release.

Wilson, the lead singer and songwriter of Heart, was listed as one of the “Top Heavy Metal Vocalists of All Time” by Hit Parader magazine in 2006.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me