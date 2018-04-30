Guitar legend Jeff Beck to play Heinz Hall on Aug. 11

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Guitar legend Jeff Beck will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Heinz Hall in downtown Pittsburgh, with special guest Ann Wilson of Heart.

Tickets, from $75.75 to $175, go on sale at 10 a.m. May 4 at 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org.

Local presale will be from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. May 3 with the password “BECK.”

The eight-time Grammy winner has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist in 2009. His other groups include The Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

He's also recorded with other music legends like Stevie Wonder, Buddy Guy, Tina Turner and Mick Jagger.

Beck's latest album, “Loud Hailer” from 2016, has topical lyrics that touch upon his concerns about the future, according to a release. The album's title is a British term for a megaphone, and Beck says its roots go back to September 11, 2001.

“I really wanted to make a statement about some of the nasty things I see going on in the world — greed, lies, injustice — and I loved the idea of being at a rally and using this loud device to shout my point of view,” he said in the release.

Wilson, the lead singer and songwriter of Heart, was listed as one of the “Top Heavy Metal Vocalists of All Time” by Hit Parader magazine in 2006.

