Runners, take your mark for the Pittsburgh Marathon

The 10th annual Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon is upon us.

Thousands of runners will hit the Pittsburgh streets for the full and half marathon races at 7:05 a.m. on Sunday .

The circuitous 26.2 mile full marathon winds through 14 city neighborhoods past festivals, music bands and cheering fans with much-needed words of encouragement. The UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon breaks off from the full marathon at the Birmingham Bridge.

Putting one's body on the line for 26.2 miles can be a grueling, emotional experience. The finale of crossing the finish line culminates a feat most runners won't forget.

"It's definitely a lifetime achievement, something that can be as important with your wedding day," said Patrice Matamoros, CEO of P3R and the race director of the Pittsburgh Marathon. "It's really fun to think how it can change somebody's life. We see the emotions at the finish line all the time, and we still get choked up."

We asked two Tribune-Review staff members to share their stories of triumph and defeat. The Trib's Frank Carnevale recently finished the Boston Marathon with an injured left knee. And Jamie Martines wrote about her training setbacks as she geared up for Sunday's race.