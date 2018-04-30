Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Runners, take your mark for the Pittsburgh Marathon

Ben Schmitt
Ben Schmitt | Monday, April 30, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Marathon runners depart from the starting line to begin their race during the 2017 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown, Sunday, May 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Marathon runners depart from the starting line to begin their race during the 2017 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown, Sunday, May 07, 2017.
Runners cross the finish line after completing their half-marathons during the 2017 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown, Sunday, May 07, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Runners cross the finish line after completing their half-marathons during the 2017 Pittsburgh Marathon in downtown, Sunday, May 07, 2017.
Medals wait to be claimed by runners at the finish line, downtown, for the Pittsburgh Marathon, Sunday, May 7, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Medals wait to be claimed by runners at the finish line, downtown, for the Pittsburgh Marathon, Sunday, May 7, 2017.

The 10th annual Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon is upon us.

Thousands of runners will hit the Pittsburgh streets for the full and half marathon races at 7:05 a.m. on Sunday .

The circuitous 26.2 mile full marathon winds through 14 city neighborhoods past festivals, music bands and cheering fans with much-needed words of encouragement. The UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon breaks off from the full marathon at the Birmingham Bridge.

Putting one's body on the line for 26.2 miles can be a grueling, emotional experience. The finale of crossing the finish line culminates a feat most runners won't forget.

"It's definitely a lifetime achievement, something that can be as important with your wedding day," said Patrice Matamoros, CEO of P3R and the race director of the Pittsburgh Marathon. "It's really fun to think how it can change somebody's life. We see the emotions at the finish line all the time, and we still get choked up."

We asked two Tribune-Review staff members to share their stories of triumph and defeat. The Trib's Frank Carnevale recently finished the Boston Marathon with an injured left knee. And Jamie Martines wrote about her training setbacks as she geared up for Sunday's race.

Related Content
Boston Marathon: Giving up wasn't an option for Trib journalist
Rain, wind and cold, and a battered knee. What a day. The 122nd Boston Marathon will be remembered for being run in some of the ...
These tunes will keep you running 
Registration is already open for the May 6 Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon. The Pittsburgh Great Race and the Mario Lemieux Foundation's 6.6K Run and ...
