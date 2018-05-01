Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

'N Sync reunites to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Chris Kirkpatrick, from left, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake attend a ceremony honoring NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Chris Kirkpatrick, from left, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake attend a ceremony honoring NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES — There were thousands of screaming fans, songs and jokes — just like old times as ‘N Sync reunited to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fans lined the block to catch a glimpse of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick as the famous fivesome received a star Monday on the legendary boulevard in Los Angeles. Fans occasionally broke into song as each member took the stage.

Lance Bass addressed his LGBT fans, saying he didn't come out publicly during the band's heyday in the late ‘90s and early 2000s in part because he grew up deeply religious in Mississippi. He says he didn't have the strength then but does now, and he thanked the gay community and others for their support.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me