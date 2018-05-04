Women will rock for research
Updated 4 hours ago
The second annual "Women Who Rock" benefit concert will be held May 10 at Pittsburgh's Hard Rock Cafe, featuring all female-fronted music acts and proceeds benefiting Magee-Womens Research Institute, according to a news release.
Michele Michaels of 102.5FM WDVE will emcee the event, which features live performances from Pittsburgh musicians including Lyndsey Smith, Molly Alphabet, Karya String Duo, and Allissa Logsdon, winner of the Women Who Rock + Point Park University Pioneer Records Artist Challenge contest.
A performance by percussionist/drummer Sheila E., who has performed with such musical luminaries as Herbie Hancock, Diana Ross and Stevie Nicks, will be available to VIP ticket holders only, the release notes.
WTAE television news anchor Kelly Frey will be awarded the 2018 "Women Who Rock Award", presented by First National Bank, the release states.
All guests receive access to the Women Who Rock Beauty Bar, featuring beauty and fashion perks from Pavement Boutique, DryBar, Haute Sauna Studio, Waxing the City, La Marie Brow Club, Bronze Beauty Spray Tanning, Studio Booth Salon, Rodan + Fields, Amazing Lash Studio Murrysville & Sephora South Hills Village, the release adds.
Details: womenwhorockpgh.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.