Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Women will rock for research

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, May 4, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
WTAE news anchor Kelly Frye will receive the 2018 'Women Who Rock' award from First National Bank during the second annual benefit concert on May 10.
womenwhorockpgh.com
WTAE news anchor Kelly Frye will receive the 2018 'Women Who Rock' award from First National Bank during the second annual benefit concert on May 10.
Sheila E. will be part of the VIP performance during the May 10 'Women Who Rock' benefit concert at Pittsburgh's Hard Rock Cafe.
womenwhorockpgh.com
Sheila E. will be part of the VIP performance during the May 10 'Women Who Rock' benefit concert at Pittsburgh's Hard Rock Cafe.

Updated 4 hours ago

The second annual "Women Who Rock" benefit concert will be held May 10 at Pittsburgh's Hard Rock Cafe, featuring all female-fronted music acts and proceeds benefiting Magee-Womens Research Institute, according to a news release.

Michele Michaels of 102.5FM WDVE will emcee the event, which features live performances from Pittsburgh musicians including Lyndsey Smith, Molly Alphabet, Karya String Duo, and Allissa Logsdon, winner of the Women Who Rock + Point Park University Pioneer Records Artist Challenge contest.

A performance by percussionist/drummer Sheila E., who has performed with such musical luminaries as Herbie Hancock, Diana Ross and Stevie Nicks, will be available to VIP ticket holders only, the release notes.

WTAE television news anchor Kelly Frey will be awarded the 2018 "Women Who Rock Award", presented by First National Bank, the release states.

All guests receive access to the Women Who Rock Beauty Bar, featuring beauty and fashion perks from Pavement Boutique, DryBar, Haute Sauna Studio, Waxing the City, La Marie Brow Club, Bronze Beauty Spray Tanning, Studio Booth Salon, Rodan + Fields, Amazing Lash Studio Murrysville & Sephora South Hills Village, the release adds.

Details: womenwhorockpgh.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me