Music

Gabby Barrett to make Pittsburgh return as part of 'Idol Live' tour

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, May 7, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Gabby Barrett of Munhall, now a top-five finalist on ABC's 'American Idol,' will perform with the American Idol: Live! 2018 Tour at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Sept. 13.
Eric McCandless
When Gabby Barrett next performs in Pittsburgh, it might be as the reigning “American Idol.”

The Munhall native, who was voted a top-five finalist on the May 6 episode of the ABC singing competition, will be part of the American Idol: Live! 2018 Tour, playing the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Sept. 13.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. May 11 at 877-4-FLY-TIX, ticketfly.com and librarymusichall.com. Venue presale will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m. May 10 with the password “IDOL2018.”

Prices range from $49.75 to $79.75.

Joining Barrett on the tour will be current season finalists Cade Foehner, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Catie Turner, Jurnee, Maddie Poppe and Michael J. Woodard, along with special guest Kris Allen, Season 8 “American Idol” winner.

The 40-plus city tour will kick off July 11 in Redding, Calif., and wrap up Sept. 16 in Washington, D.C.

For full list of tour dates, visit AmericanIdolLive.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

