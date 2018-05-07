Phipps plans outdoor jazz bash
Updated 5 hours ago
The smooth sounds of jazz and the scent of blooming flowers will welcome the return of summer at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens with “Jazz in the Garden” from 7 to 10 p.m. June 14.
Pittsburgh jazz legend Benny Benack Jr. will perform classics from other musical legends, including Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., Dean Martin, Harry Connick, Jr., Michael Bublé and more, according to the Oakland facility's website.
Additional artists also will perform, the website notes.
The evening will include food and beverages in the outdoor garden, and will go on rain or shine.
Guests may pre-order locally-sourced picnic box meals prepared by the Café Phipps chefs for $25 by June 7.
No outside food or drinks permitted.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
Admission is $50.
Details: 412-651-5281 or phipps.conservatory.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.