Music

Phipps plans outdoor jazz bash

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, May 7, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
The entrance to Phipps’ Welcome Center is shown in this 2017 photo. The Oakland site will present 'Jazz in the Garden' on June 14.
Paul Wiegman
The entrance to Phipps' Welcome Center is shown in this 2017 photo. The Oakland site will present 'Jazz in the Garden' on June 14.
Benny Benack Jr. returns to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for its 'Jazz in the Garden' event on June 14. He is shown above at the 2016 event.
John Altdorfer
Benny Benack Jr. returns to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens for its 'Jazz in the Garden' event on June 14. He is shown above at the 2016 event.

Updated 5 hours ago

The smooth sounds of jazz and the scent of blooming flowers will welcome the return of summer at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens with “Jazz in the Garden” from 7 to 10 p.m. June 14.

Pittsburgh jazz legend Benny Benack Jr. will perform classics from other musical legends, including Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., Dean Martin, Harry Connick, Jr., Michael Bublé and more, according to the Oakland facility's website.

Additional artists also will perform, the website notes.

The evening will include food and beverages in the outdoor garden, and will go on rain or shine.

Guests may pre-order locally-sourced picnic box meals prepared by the Café Phipps chefs for $25 by June 7.

No outside food or drinks permitted.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Admission is $50.

Details: 412-651-5281 or phipps.conservatory.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

