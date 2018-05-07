Janet Jackson to get the Billboard Icon Award
NEW YORK — Janet Jackson's icon status is being confirmed at the Billboard Awards.
The superstar is set to get the Billboard Icon Award at the May 20 ceremony in Las Vegas, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. She'll also reward fans with a performance on the live telecast, her first televised performance in nine years.
_OVERRIDING SYSTEM// Janet Jackson [CONFIRMED] for #BBMAs Icon Award and First TV Performance in 9 years. 05.20 on NBC. #ICON_JANET pic.twitter.com/0kLhRyHbbk— billboard (@billboard) May 7, 2018
Past award recipients include Prince, Stevie Wonder, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez.
Janet Jackson will receive the Icon Award at the 2018 #BBMAs In 1990, Janet Jackson won 15 @billboard Awards in ONE day! #JanetsLegacyMatters pic.twitter.com/PxfQtAGpys— Janet Jackson Fans (@JanetFanz) May 7, 2018
Jackson has been a dominant force on the Billboard charts for decades, thanks to hits including "That's The Way Love Goes," "I Get Lonely" and "All for You." The multiplatinum superstar will kick off another leg of her State of the World Tour in July.