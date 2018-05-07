Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Janet Jackson to get the Billboard Icon Award

The Associated Press | Monday, May 7, 2018, 11:45 p.m.
Janet Jackson accepts the ultimate icon: music dance visual award at the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Jackson, will be honored with the prestigious ICON Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, 2018.
Associated Press
Updated 3 hours ago

NEW YORK — Janet Jackson's icon status is being confirmed at the Billboard Awards.

The superstar is set to get the Billboard Icon Award at the May 20 ceremony in Las Vegas, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. She'll also reward fans with a performance on the live telecast, her first televised performance in nine years.

Past award recipients include Prince, Stevie Wonder, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez.

Jackson has been a dominant force on the Billboard charts for decades, thanks to hits including "That's The Way Love Goes," "I Get Lonely" and "All for You." The multiplatinum superstar will kick off another leg of her State of the World Tour in July.

