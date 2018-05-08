Storm Large makes local debut with Pittsburgh Symphony Pops
Love songs with a twist are a specialty for Storm Large, the West Coast vocalist who will make her local debut at upcoming Pittsburgh Symphony Pops concerts. Her repertoire is immense, stretching back as far as Cole Porter and Frank Sinatra and also featuring Elton John, The Pixies and Queen.
Large's show “Love, Lust and Rock 'n Roll” will be conducted by Michael Krajewski May 11-13 at Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall.
When she sings such hits as “I've Got You Under My Skin,” “Forbidden Fruit” and “Somebody to Love,” her interpretation draw on decades of experience. A successful club singer in San Francisco in the '90s, Large thought enough of changing her career to chef that she moved to Portland, only to find herself with a new enthusiastic following. She's collaborated with the band Pink Martini, and with k.d. lang, Kiril Gerstein (who performed with the symphony earlier this season), Rufus Wainwright and George Clinton.
The concerts will start at 8 p.m. May 11 and 12, and 2:30 p.m. May 13 at Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall. Admission is $22-$99.
Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org.
Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.