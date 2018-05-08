Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Storm Large makes local debut with Pittsburgh Symphony Pops

Mark Kanny | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 3:03 p.m.
Storm Large
Laura Domela
Storm Large

Love songs with a twist are a specialty for Storm Large, the West Coast vocalist who will make her local debut at upcoming Pittsburgh Symphony Pops concerts. Her repertoire is immense, stretching back as far as Cole Porter and Frank Sinatra and also featuring Elton John, The Pixies and Queen.

Large's show “Love, Lust and Rock 'n Roll” will be conducted by Michael Krajewski May 11-13 at Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall.

When she sings such hits as “I've Got You Under My Skin,” “Forbidden Fruit” and “Somebody to Love,” her interpretation draw on decades of experience. A successful club singer in San Francisco in the '90s, Large thought enough of changing her career to chef that she moved to Portland, only to find herself with a new enthusiastic following. She's collaborated with the band Pink Martini, and with k.d. lang, Kiril Gerstein (who performed with the symphony earlier this season), Rufus Wainwright and George Clinton.

The concerts will start at 8 p.m. May 11 and 12, and 2:30 p.m. May 13 at Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall. Admission is $22-$99.

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org.

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me