Western Pa.'s summer concerts kick off with classical, oldies, hard rock and country

Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review

The sun is shining, the windows — car and home — are open, and the tunes are turned way, way up.

The sounds of summer are coming, and they are classical, oldies, hard rock and country.

For your listening pleasure:

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra 's Summer with the Symphony returns in June, kicking off with a free performance at 7:30 p.m. June 3 at the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival at Pittsburgh's Point State Park.

Other shows include:

• Ben Folds with the Pittsburgh Symphony, 7:30 p.m. June 20 at Heinz Hall; tickets start at $30

• Americana Concert, a concert of sing-alongs, marches and tributes to military personnel 7 p.m. June 29 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland; free but registration required

• Concerts in the Parks, 8:15 p.m. June 30 at South Park and 8:15 p.m. July 1 at Hartwood Acres; free

• “Star Wars: A New Hope,” featuring screenings of the complete film with Oscar-winning composer John Williams' musical score performed live to the film, 7 p.m. July 12-13, Heinz Hall; tickets start at $25

• An Evening of Brahms, 7 p.m. July 18, Heinz Hall; tickets start at $20

• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,” 7 p.m. July 26-27, Heinz Hall; tickets start at $25

• Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, 7 p.m. Aug. 1, Heinz Hall; tickets start at $20

• HANSON String Theory, Live with the PSO, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Heinz Hall; tickets start at $25

Details: 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Other classical performances

• The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will give its free annual concert of classics, patriotic favorites and pops in the park at 7 p.m. July 1 in St. Clair Park, Greensburg.

• The Westoreland Symphony once again will have a summer chamber music series at Unity Chapel in Latrobe, featuring Pittsburgh Trombone Project at 7:30 p.m. June 14, Trio Phonon at 7:30 p.m. July 12 and the Beo String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. The concerts are $10 each and benefit the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra. Details: westmorelandsymphony.org

• The Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble returns with performances on Fridays and Saturdays, July 6 to 28, on City Theater's main stage in Pittsburgh's South Side. Details: pnme.org

Allegheny County 2018 Summer Concert Series Lineup

Free concerts are scheduled at South Park Amphitheater and Hartwood Acres, with all shows starting at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

South Park

• June 1, Pittsburgh Opera

• June 8, Samantha Fish and guest, American blues

• June 15, Tamburitzans

• June 22, Justin Fabus with guest Frank Viera, country

• July 6, Chris Jamison, pop/soul

• July 13, Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors with The Hawkeyes, rock

• July 20, Thompson Square with guest, country

• July 27, Jefferson Starship, rock

• Aug. 3, Better Than Ezra with guest Two Birds, alternative rock

• Aug. 10, Sweet Crude with guest Donora, alternative/indie pop

• Aug. 17, Jean Luc Ponty and guest, jazz

• Aug. 24, Shawn Mullins and guest, alternative rock, country rock

• Aug. 31, Paul Luc & Kayla Schureman, folk, alternative/indie

Hartwood Acres

• June 3, River City Brass Band

• June 10, Noah Gundersen with guest Some Kind of Animal, indie folk

• June 17, Father's Day Car Cruise, 2 to 7 p.m., concert with Swingtet 8 with Johnny Angel and Mary Ann Mangini, oldies

• June 24, Lera Lynn, indie rock, Americana

• July 8, The Original Lakeside with guest The Bill Henry Band, funk, boogie

• July 15, Phillip Phillips, season 11 “American Idol” winner, with guest, pop rock, folk rock

• July 22, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with guest Angela Autumn, folk rock, country rock

• July 29 , Lucius with guest Brooke Annibale, indie rock, indie pop

• Aug. 5, Toots & The Maytals and guest, reggae, ska

• Aug. 12, Larry Carlton, jazz

• Aug. 19, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Details: facebook.com/AlleghenyCountyParks

SummerSounds

SummerSounds , Greensburg's series of free concerts at 7 p.m. Fridays in St. Clair Park, starts its 19th season June 1.

The series typically runs for 14 weeks, but this year a 15th week was added — not as part of a deliberate expansion plan, planners say, but because that was the week when an act they really wanted to book was available.

Scheduled are:

• June 1, The Commonheart, rock/soul

• June 8, Lily Hiatt, Americana

• June 15, Butcher Brown

• June 22, Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters

• June 29, ONA, rock

• July 6, Selwyn Birchwood, blues

• July 13, Christian Lopez, roots/pop

• July 20, Chuck Prophet, rock

• July 27, Donna the Buffalo, jam rock

• Aug. 3, The English Channel, British invasion tribute

• Aug. 10, Vanessa Collier, blues/jazz/rock

• Aug. 17, Dancing Dream, ABBA tribute

• Aug. 24, Kwame Binea, rock

• Aug. 31, Swift Technique, party/funk

• Sept. 7, Jocelyn & Chris Arndt, rock, pop, blues

OTHER VENUES

Belting out tunes at the Palace Theatre, PPG Paints Arena, Heinz Field, KeyBank Pavilion and Stage AE:

• The Decemberists, May 31, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

• Frank Turner/Lucero, June 1, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

• Dave Matthews Band, June 1, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgetts­town. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Justin Timberlake, June 1, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

• Jack White, June 2, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Cold War Kids, June 2, 105.9 X-fest, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Journey/Def Leppard, June 2, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

• Kenny Chesney with opener Thomas Rhett, June 2, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or heinzfield.com

• Tech N9ne, June 5, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

• Dirty Heads, June 5, Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

• Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, June 6, Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, Point State Park, Pittsburgh. traf.trustarts.org

• Aubrey Burchell, June 7, part of the Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Mastodon, June 8, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

• Alison Krauss, June 8, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

• Slayer, June 9, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train, June 9, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

• The Mavericks, June 10, Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, Point State Park, Pittsburgh. traf.trustarts.org

• Alt-J, June 12, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

• Cahal Dunne's “Grand to be Irish” show, Ferrante's Lake­view, near Greensburg. Latshaw Productions: 724-853-4050

• Thirty Seconds to Mars, June 13, opener Walk the Moon, KeyBank Pavilion, Burgetts­town. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, Mark Lindsay, The Cowsills, The Association, Chuck Negron and The Turtles, June 13, Happy Together tour, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

• Brahctopus, June 14, part of the Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Gordon Lightfoot, June 15, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

• Dierks Bentley, June 15, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Bruce Hornsby, June 15, Meadows Casino, Washington. 877-824-5050 or meadowsgaming.com

• Atlantic City Boys, June 16, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

• Shemekia Copeland, June 17, Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival. pittsburghjazzfest.org

• Dropkick Murphys, June 18, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

• The Posies, June 19, Club Café, clubcafelive.com

• Lee Brice, June 20, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

• Peter Frampton and Steve Miller Band, June 20, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Hamilton Ave., June 21, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

• Al Di Meola, June 22, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

• Jay & The Americans, June 23, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

• Chris Brown, July 27, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Spoon/Grizzly Bear, June 22, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

• Keith Urban/Kelsea Ballerini, June 23, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Foreigner/Whitesnake, June 27, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Supper Break String Band, June 28, part of Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt with Jon Pardi, June 30, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. Heinzfield.com

• The Dead Boys, July 1, The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls, Millvale. 800-745-3000 or mrsmalls.com

• Ray LaMontagne/Neko Case, July 3, Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts, Pittsburgh. pittsburghsymphony.org

• The Bricks, July 5, part of Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Yes, July 5, Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

• Jimmy Buffet, July 7, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Ted Nugent, July 9, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. druskyentertainment.com

• Pixies/Weezer, July 10, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Bad Boy Blues Band, July 12, part of Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Dave Mason and Steve Cropper, July 14, Carnegie Library Music Hall of Homestead. 877-987-6487 or librarymusichall.com

• Styx, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Tesla, July 14, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• (The Last) Warped Tour, July 16, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band and Beth Hart Band, July 17, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. druskyentertainment.com

• Shania Twain, July 17, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

• Tedeschi Trucks Band, July 18, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Panic! At the Disco, July 18, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

• Gary Pratt & Dawn Noell, July 19, part of Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Stone Temple Pilots, Bush and The Cult, July 21, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Marilyn Manson/Rob Zombie, July 25, KeyBank Pavilion, 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• East Coast Turnaround, July 26, part of Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

•Radiohead, July 26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

• Rascal Flatts, July 27, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Chicago, July 28, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Kaelber, Aug. 2, part of Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Avenged Sevenfold/Prophets of Rage, Aug. 3, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• The Crystal Blue Band, Aug. 4, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

• Smashing Pumpkins, Aug. 4, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

•The Abilene Band, Aug. 9, part of Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Smokey Robinson, Aug. 11, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. latshawproductions.com

• Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart, Aug. 11, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

• Danny Gokey, Aug. 13, Dayton Fair, Dayton, Pa. daytonfair.org

• Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch, Aug. 14, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Sky Pilot, Aug. 16, part of Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Miranda Lambert + LBT, Aug. 17, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives and Lee Ann Womack, Aug. 22, The Palace Theatre, Greensburg. latshawproductions.com

• Jeff Perigo & Friends, part of Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Jason Aldean, Aug. 24, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Flaming Lips, Aug. 24, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

• Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr., Aug. 25, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Shinedown/Godsmack, Aug. 28, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• G-Eazy, Aug. 29, Wild Things Park, Washington. 800-745-3000

• Counting Crows, Aug. 30, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgetts­townpavilion.net

• Neon Swing X-Perience, part of Greensburg Palace Theatre's free Thursday night concert series.

• Pentatonix, Sept. 1, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Fall Out Boy, Sept. 5, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

• Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Van Morrison, Sturgill Simpson, Sept. 7, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Lady Antebellum + Darius Rucker, Sept. 8, KeyBank Pavilion. 800-745-3000 or burgettstownpavilion.net

• Maroon 5, Sept. 29, PPG Paints Arena. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

City of Pittsburgh

The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events is planning 38 free events, as listed below:

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Schenley Park-Flagstaff Hill

• Wizdom World Beat Reggae Band, June 6

• John Marcinizyn, June 13

• Mahajibee Blues, June 20

• The Delta Struts, June 27

• Gashouse Annie, July 11

• RED, July 18

• GumBand, July 25

• Rick and Marti Jazz Trio, Aug. 1

• littlegoodbad, Aug. 8

• Jahouija Bones, Aug. 15

• Shinizyn, Aug. 22

• Seventh Nova, Aug. 29

Stars at Riverview Jazz Series

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Saturdays at Riverview Park-Observatory Hill

• Lee Robinson, June 9

• Ronni Weiss & the Slow Cookers, June 16

• Funky Fly Project, June 23

• Olga Watkins, June 30

• RED, July 7

• Kea Michaels, July 14

• Roger Humphries, July 21

• Jay Vonada Quartet, July 28

• Bobby Short, Aug. 4

• Boilermaker Jazz Band, Aug. 11

• Rick Finkelstein, April 18

• Clare Ascani, Aug. 25

Bach, Beethoven and Brunch Concert Series

Concerts are held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sundays at Mellon Park- Fifth Avenue and Shady Ave­nue, Point Breeze/Squirrel Hill

• Shadyside Brass, June 17

• Klezlectic, June 24

• North Pittsburgh Symphonic Band, July 1

• River City Brass, July 8

• Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, July 15

• Pine Creek Community Band, July 22

• West Hills Symphonic Band, July 29

• Community Band South, Aug. 5

• Pittsburgh Festival Winds, Aug. 12

Reservoir of Jazz Concert Series

Concerts are held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays in Highland Park at Highland Avenue and Reservoir Drive

• Roger Humphries & RH Factor, Aug. 5

• TRAVLIN', Aug. 12

• Rick DiMuzio & Tony Martucci Quartet, Aug. 19

• Marty Ashby & Steve Rudolph Quartet, Aug. 26

• Parker/Throckmorton Trio, Sept. 2

Details: 412-255-2493 or pittsburghpa.gov/events

WYEP Summer Music Festival

Radio favorites will perform in a free concert from 3 to 10 p.m. June 30 in Schenley Plaza, featuring Langhorne Slim and the Lost at Last Band, Low Cut Connie and Lyndsey Smith.

WYEP will feature three youth bands in this year's Reimagination artist development program in its Reimagination Showcase — Colorblind Coding, Kaelber and Luk B. Wood.

Additional WYEP concerts include the following:

• Caitlin Canty, Club Café, May 25

• Billy Price Band and the Rev. Billy Wirtz, Rex Theater, May 25

• Dirty Projectors, Mr. Smalls Theatre, May 29

• Lillie Mae, Club Café, May 31

• HammerFall, Flotsam and Jetsam, Rex Theater, May 31

• Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Stage AE, June 1

• Mavis Staples, Point State Park, June 1

• The Front Bottoms, Mr. Smalls Theatre, June 4

• Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall, June 5

• Real Estate, Mr. Smalls Theatre, June 5

• Typhoon, Mr. Smalls Theatre, June 6

• Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, Rex Theater, June 6

• Richard Bruckner, Club Café, June 7

• The Sweet Spot Burlesque, Rex Theater, June 16

• Sloan, Funhouse at Mr. Smalls, June 17

• Dr. Dog, Stage AE, June 17

• We Are Scientists, Funhouse at Mr. Smalls, June 19

• Houndmouth, Mr. Smalls Theatre, June 19

• The Magnetic Fields, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland, June 19-20

• The Posies, Club Café, June 19

• Joe Jackson, Carnegie Music Hall, July 18

• Eilen Jewell, Club Café, July 20

• The Iguanas, Club Café, July 20

• Amanda Shires, Rex Theater, July 24

•Slaid Cleaves, Club Café, July 25

• Lord Huron, Stage AE, July 26

• Ween, Stage AE, July 27

• Donora, Chet Vincent and Birdwatcher, Schenley Plaza, July 27

• Boy George & Culture Club/Thompson Twins/Tom Bailey, Stage AE, July 29

• Father John Misty, Stage AE, Aug. 3

• Anthony Green, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Aug. 3

• JD Wilkes, Club Café, Aug. 4

• Jim Avett, Club Café, Aug. 9

• Black Moth Super Rainbow, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Aug. 10

• The Suitcase Junket, Club Café, Aug. 11

• The Avett Brothers, Stage AE, Aug. 16

• Pedro the Lion, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Aug. 16

• Nicole Atkins, Club Café, Aug. 17

• Wolf Parade, Mr. Smalls Theatre, Aug. 21

• The Flaming Lips, Stage AE, Aug. 24

• Dave Hause and the Mermaid, Punchline, Schenley Plaza, Aug. 31.

Details: wyep.org

CHAMBER MUSIC PITTSBURGH

Chamber Music Pittsburgh offers a summer series of family-friendly, casual performances under the stars.

Just Summer has broad musical offerings, and all concerts will take place at Ace Hotel Pittsburgh's outside patio.

Tickets are $25 (cash bar available) and $75, which includes a pre-concert, prix fixe family style dinner plus a complimentary signature cocktail all prepared by Whitfield restaurant.

Scheduled to perform are:

• Cristina Pato Quartet, June 14

• Dom Flemons, July 19

• Mike Tomaro and Friends, Aug. 16

Details: chambermusicpittsburgh.org

