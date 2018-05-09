Taylor Swift and Katy Perry make up — is world peace far behind?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

First North and South Korea kiss and make up. Now Katy Perry sent Taylor Swift a literal olive branch on the opening night of Swift's "Reputation" tour to end their long-running feud.

Can total world peace be far behind?

Has the bad blood been washed away?! Katy Perry sent Taylor Swift a LITERAL olive branch pic.twitter.com/hMvogVPjbR — Music Choice (@MusicChoice) May 8, 2018

The former besties fell out around 2012 when three dancers left Perry's "California Dreams" tour to join Swift's upcoming "Red" tour.

There also was speculation that the feud was fueled by contention over their shared icky ex, John Mayer.

T swift came on the radio followed by Katy Perry followed by John Mayer whoever is djing tonight is savage — Jayoncé (@jthejetplanee) August 23, 2016

Swift fed the fire with her 2014 song "Bad Blood": "Now we got problems/And I don't think we can solve them/You made a really deep cut/And baby now we got bad blood ..."

Perry responded with "Swish Swish" in 2017: "Your game is tired/You should retire/You're 'bout as cute as/An old coupon expired ..."

But that's all in the past now with Perry sending Swift an apology with the aforementioned olive branch. Puppy stickers and heart emojis were also involved.

Fans are happy.

*Taylor swift and Katy perry reconciliate their friendship*me: pic.twitter.com/rKWHJBxSae — The1975 Stan (@calico_soul) May 8, 2018

honestly katy perry and taylor swift making peace is gonna be more remembered than north and south korea making peace — ⓢ (@prismaticheartt) May 8, 2018

I am barely aware of Taylor Swift, am mildly fond of Katy Perry, and yet I am bizarrely heartened they made up.My emotions confuse me. — Daniel Summers (@WFKARS) May 8, 2018

And if two total divas can be friends again, why can't we all just get along?

World leaders should take notes from Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. For future reference — Jess ️‍ (@JTMASTER13) May 8, 2018

On May 8th 1945, Germany signed the 'German Instrument of Surrender' that ended World War II. Exactly 73 years later, May 8th 2018 pop singer Katy Perry extended an olive branch to 'rival' pop singer Taylor Swift, ending the great feud. Coincidence? Make your own mind up pic.twitter.com/Sr3vCTu9Bd — hey old friend, (@witnessmatt) May 9, 2018

Everybody just stay away from John Mayer.

Katy Perry ends feud with Taylor Swift by sending her an olive branch. Leaving John Mayer to wonder why she sent him an ugly stick. @absrdNEWS — Mark Strate (@Mark_Strate1) May 9, 2018

Katy Perry's last album was a complete flop she spent so much time taking jabs at Taylor swift that she lost her focus and talent and the whole fallout was most likely over that toolbox John Mayer — tia kelly (@pmckelly) May 9, 2018

Mom: John Mayer and Katy Perry finally broke up Me: good cos he's a jerk Dad: oh who's that? A boy from school? — Lydia (@lydiaeweiss) April 29, 2014

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.