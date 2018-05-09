Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry make up — is world peace far behind?

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
These photos show Taylor Swift (left) on May 10 in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Katy Perry on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Swift received a peace offering from Perry before launching her new tour. Swift shared a video on her Instagram Stories on May 8 showing a package Perry sent that included an olive branch.
Invision/AP
Updated 1 hour ago

First North and South Korea kiss and make up. Now Katy Perry sent Taylor Swift a literal olive branch on the opening night of Swift's "Reputation" tour to end their long-running feud.

Can total world peace be far behind?

The former besties fell out around 2012 when three dancers left Perry's "California Dreams" tour to join Swift's upcoming "Red" tour.

There also was speculation that the feud was fueled by contention over their shared icky ex, John Mayer.

Swift fed the fire with her 2014 song "Bad Blood": "Now we got problems/And I don't think we can solve them/You made a really deep cut/And baby now we got bad blood ..."

Perry responded with "Swish Swish" in 2017: "Your game is tired/You should retire/You're 'bout as cute as/An old coupon expired ..."

But that's all in the past now with Perry sending Swift an apology with the aforementioned olive branch. Puppy stickers and heart emojis were also involved.

Fans are happy.

And if two total divas can be friends again, why can't we all just get along?

Everybody just stay away from John Mayer.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

