Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Dave Matthews Band to open KeyBank Pavilion summer concert season

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 11:27 a.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

The Dave Matthews Band will open the KeyBank Pavilion concert season with a June 1 show previewing songs from its new album, “Come Tomorrow,” set for release on June 8.

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com.

Every online ticket purchased by May 17 will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album when it is released.

“Come Tomorrow” is the band's ninth studio release and its first since 2012's “Away From The World.” It was recorded between tours at studios in Seattle, Los Angeles and Charlottesville, with producers that included John Alagia, Mark Batson, Rob Cavallo and Rob Evans, according to a release.

The DMB North American tour will kick off on May 18 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas, and will wrap up with an already sold-out Sept. 10 date at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

For more information on the band, the album or the tour, visit davematthewsband.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me