Dave Matthews Band to open KeyBank Pavilion summer concert season

The Dave Matthews Band will open the KeyBank Pavilion concert season with a June 1 show previewing songs from its new album, “Come Tomorrow,” set for release on June 8.

Tickets are on sale now at livenation.com.

Every online ticket purchased by May 17 will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album when it is released.

“Come Tomorrow” is the band's ninth studio release and its first since 2012's “Away From The World.” It was recorded between tours at studios in Seattle, Los Angeles and Charlottesville, with producers that included John Alagia, Mark Batson, Rob Cavallo and Rob Evans, according to a release.

The DMB North American tour will kick off on May 18 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas, and will wrap up with an already sold-out Sept. 10 date at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

For more information on the band, the album or the tour, visit davematthewsband.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.