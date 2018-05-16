Rick Springfield still gets a rush from performing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pop-rock icon Rick Springfield promises to deliver. His advice to anyone coming to their first-ever Springfield concert?

“Bring earplugs (he laughs). I have a monster band and you will definitely not be disappointed,”says the Grammy winning singer-songwriter who headlines The Palace Theatre, Greensburg May 18.

He'll also be armed with a full musical arsenal, having had 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, with 25 million records sold in his 40-year career.

Among them: “Don't Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I've Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody” and “Human Touch,” as well as the 1981 Grammy Best Male Rock Vocal No. 1 single, “Jessie's Girl.”

At 68, he still performs 100 concerts a year while balancing an acting career and other interests.

About the live experience, he says, “What's not to enjoy?”

“It's the connection with humanity, throwing a great party and everyone has a good time. It's a giant rush every time,” says the Australian native.

Springfield believes his shows have evolved in a good way through the years.

“Yes, they've gotten more fun, more personal, and there's a deeper connection with especially the longtime fans,” he explains. “There's a lot of new music and we do all the hits and oldies as well.”

He is proud of his new album, the blues-influenced “The Snake King.” It is billed as a definite departure from the power pop for which he has been known.

He insists it is not difficult for him to stay engaged in his career after all these years, to keep it all fresh for him.

“I love to write and play, and act,” he says. “I love all this stuff. If I am not inspired at times, it's a bit worrying, but something shows up eventually. I have a lot of energy for what I do.”

He sees acting as another challenge and a reason to put himself on the spot. “Again, it's a giant rush to do a scene where the writing is good and you feel like you nailed it,” Springfield explains. “It's very similar feeling to playing live. It's all performance.”

There is much that he has not attempted in in his career but still wants to try.

The concept of “success” is “pretty nebulous,” he says. “I feel it sometimes and then other times I don't feel like I've really done anything.”

He is most proud, though, of not giving up when things get tough. “It's very hard to stay on the path when people are throwing stones at you,” he says.

He has bravely spoken of his struggles through the years with depression and attempts at suicide. He has been told this has helped others feel not so alone in their own personal battles.

To those with similar struggles, he offers, “Hug a dog, take your meds, talk to people who have similar issues, read all you can, find a spiritual path, be grateful and give it time.”

Music helps him in that journey. “Absolutely,” Springfield says. “If I can channel my angst into a song or some written work, then I feel like it's a win for me.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.