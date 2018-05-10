Smashing Pumpkins bring summer tour to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins will bring their "Shiny and Oh So Bright" tour to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 4.

The Grammy award-winning band, featuring original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, is touring with indie rock band Metric , according to a news release.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American tour is the band's first outing in nearly 20 years with its founding members.

Coinciding with the band's 30th anniversary, tour highlights will include music from the group's inception through 2000, and will exclusively feature material from its debut "Gish" through "Siamese Dream," "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," "Adore" and "Machina."

The band formed in 1988 in Chicago, and has to date released nine studio albums resulting in over 30 million sales.

Additional awards the band has won include MTV VMA and American Music Award, the release adds.

Tickets go on sale on May 14.

