Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Smashing Pumpkins bring summer tour to Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 12:45 p.m.
Original band members are taking The Smashing Pumpkins on tour this summer, including a stop on Aug. 4 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paint Arena.
Facebook/Thesmashingpumpkins
Original band members are taking The Smashing Pumpkins on tour this summer, including a stop on Aug. 4 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paint Arena.

Updated 9 hours ago

Alternative rock pioneers The Smashing Pumpkins will bring their "Shiny and Oh So Bright" tour to Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 4.

The Grammy award-winning band, featuring original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, is touring with indie rock band Metric , according to a news release.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American tour is the band's first outing in nearly 20 years with its founding members.

Coinciding with the band's 30th anniversary, tour highlights will include music from the group's inception through 2000, and will exclusively feature material from its debut "Gish" through "Siamese Dream," "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," "Adore" and "Machina."

The band formed in 1988 in Chicago, and has to date released nine studio albums resulting in over 30 million sales.

Additional awards the band has won include MTV VMA and American Music Award, the release adds.

Tickets go on sale on May 14.

Details: livenationentertainment.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me