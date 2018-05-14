Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Taste of Jazz offers music, munching

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, May 14, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
The jazz party 'Taste of Jazz' is set for June 15 at the August Wilson Center, following the Marcus Miller concert.
Marcus Miller/Facebook
Jazz fans looking to extend the party following the June 15 Marcus Miller concert at the August Wilson Center in Pittsburgh can check out the "Taste of Jazz."

The inaugural event kicks off the 2018 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival , presented by Citizens Bank, according to a news release.

VIP guest tickets include a post-concert meet and greet with Miller, musical entertainment by Benny Benack III and access to the VIP lounge with open bar and appetizers, according to a news release.

General admission guests will join the party at 9 p.m. with live music from artists including Orrin Evans, Noel Quintana & The Latin Crew and DJ Selecta, the release states.

Chef-inspired tastings will be prepared from restaurants including Pirata Caribbean Cuisine x Rum Bar, Braddock's Pittsburgh Brasserie, Lidia's Pittsburgh, Eddie Merlot's, Sienna on the Square and A519 Chocolate, the release adds.

Ticket prices range from $50 general admission to $175 for VIP "Taste of Jazz" experience and Marcus Miller concert.

An all-access pass for the festival, scheduled for June 15-17, is $500.

Details: pittsburghjazzfest.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

