Music

Y108 brings '8 Man Jam' to Rivers Casino

Mary Pickels | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Country singer Joe Nichols is one of the eight men who will perform during the May 24 'Y108 8 Man Jam' at Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino.
Facebook/Joe Nichols
Updated 21 hours ago

Eight men will jam again this year, as "Y108 8 Man Jam" releases its lineup for the 7:30 p.m. May 24 concert at Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The "eight men" Y108's (WDSY-FM) is featuring in its seventh annual country music show are Joe Nichols, David Lee Murphy, Eric Paslay, Jordan Davis, Michael Tyler, Cale Dodds, Ryan Hurd, and Mitchell Tenpenny, according to a news release.

The artists will perform collaboratively in a "round," the release adds.

"Pittsburgh country music fans look forward to 'Y108 8 Man Jam' each year as the kickoff to the summer concert season. We are committed to bringing our fans the most engaging music experience with their favorite artists, and believe the Ohio River will serve as the perfect backdrop for a memorable night of live country music," says Michael Young, senior vice president and market manager, Entercom Pittsburgh , in a release.

Tickets are free to station listeners by participating in Y108 contests.

Details: y108/8ManJam

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

