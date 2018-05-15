Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Wiz Khalifa tour rolling into Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Pittsburgh native and rapper Wiz Khalifa returns home for a July 26 concert at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Native Pittsburgher and mega-selling and award-winning rapper Wiz Khalifa will perform a home base concert July 26 at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd (brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee) are co-headlining the Dazed & Blazed summer tour, according to a news release.

Joining them as support on various dates will be rappers and hip hoppers Lil Skies and OT Genasis, the release adds.

The 27-city summer amphitheater tour kicks off in Detroit on July 21.

Khalifa's musical success began with the 2011 release of his first major label debut, “Rolling Papers.” Fans embraced singles including “Black and Yellow,” “Roll Up” and “No Sleep,” and Khalifa was named 2011 BET Awards Best New Artist and the 2012 Billboard Music Awards Top New Artist.

His sophomore effort album, “Blacc Hollywood,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart.

Single “We Dem Boyz” was followed by what became a signature song for Khalifa, “See You Again,” from the “Furious 7” soundtrack. The song is a tribute to actor Paul Walker, who starred in the “Fast and Furious” franchise before his death in a car accident in 2013.

It held Billboard's No. 1 spot for 12 non-consecutive weeks and won three Teen Choice Awards in 2015. The video for the song is still the second-most-viewed YouTube video with more than 3.56 million views.

“See You Again” won a Critics' Choice Award in the Best Song category, two Billboard Music Awards in the categories Top Hot 100 Song and Top Rap Song, and a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category, the release adds.

Among the songs Rae Sremmurd have become known for are “No Type,” “Black Beatles,” “Powerglide,” “Guatemala” and “Brxnks Truck.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 18.

Details: LiveNation.com.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

