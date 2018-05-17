Backstreet's back, all right!! The Boys drop a new single, video
OK, you can drop everything important today. The Backstreet Boys have a new single.
Yep, AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin and Brian — those 1990s darlings — still have a few new moves to show us.
On Thursday, they released "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," along with a video that shows the quintet dancing in sync.
In just the first few hours, the video had more than 215,000 views on YouTube.
Singer Nick Carter tweeted thanks to fans for 25 years of support.
New @backstreetboys single AND video out now!!! Thank YOU for sticking with us for 25 years... here's to the next chapter!! #DONTGOBREAKINGMYHEART #letsgo https://t.co/NWiAb3FZbn pic.twitter.com/B5oGENjzO2— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2018
Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough will resume a 21-show Las Vegas residency in July.
And don't go thinking fans aren't beside themselves.
I'm so happy I'm legit crying. #DontGoBreakingMyHeart— Karah-Leigh (@Princess_Karah) May 17, 2018
It's amazing! So crazy proud to be a BSB fan right now.— Aisha (@aisha_tra) May 17, 2018
Well done boys, loving the new song and the dance moves in the video. After 25 years u still sound & look great and most of all your still making great songs. Proud fan right here cant wait for the new album ✌♥️ #DontGoBreakingMyHeart #KTBSPA— rebecca williams (@lil_bexwilliams) May 17, 2018
AHHHHHHH I FREAKING LOVE IT OMGGGG!!!!— Kate♡ (@daffadill2005) May 17, 2018
I LOVE it!!! You guys never disappoint! Will be on repeat all day!! ❤❤❤ #DontGoBreakingMyHeart— Lisa Rybacki (@BrwnEyedGrl24) May 17, 2018
I can't tell how much i loved that its amaziiiiiiinggggggggg #DontGoBreakingMyHeart— Emberin (@Emberin1) May 17, 2018