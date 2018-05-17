Backstreet's back, all right!! The Boys drop a new single, video

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

OK, you can drop everything important today. The Backstreet Boys have a new single.

Yep, AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin and Brian — those 1990s darlings — still have a few new moves to show us.

On Thursday, they released "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," along with a video that shows the quintet dancing in sync.

Who's ready for new Backstreet music tonight? A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on May 16, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

In just the first few hours, the video had more than 215,000 views on YouTube.

Singer Nick Carter tweeted thanks to fans for 25 years of support.

New @backstreetboys single AND video out now!!! Thank YOU for sticking with us for 25 years... here's to the next chapter!! #DONTGOBREAKINGMYHEART #letsgo https://t.co/NWiAb3FZbn pic.twitter.com/B5oGENjzO2 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) May 17, 2018

Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough will resume a 21-show Las Vegas residency in July.

And don't go thinking fans aren't beside themselves.

It's amazing! So crazy proud to be a BSB fan right now. — Aisha (@aisha_tra) May 17, 2018

Well done boys, loving the new song and the dance moves in the video. After 25 years u still sound & look great and most of all your still making great songs. Proud fan right here cant wait for the new album ✌♥️ #DontGoBreakingMyHeart #KTBSPA — rebecca williams (@lil_bexwilliams) May 17, 2018

AHHHHHHH I FREAKING LOVE IT OMGGGG!!!! — Kate♡ (@daffadill2005) May 17, 2018

I LOVE it!!! You guys never disappoint! Will be on repeat all day!! ❤❤❤ #DontGoBreakingMyHeart — Lisa Rybacki (@BrwnEyedGrl24) May 17, 2018