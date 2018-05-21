Todd Rundgren to perform at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Updated 6 hours ago
“An Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren” will be at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall at 8 p.m. Aug. 8. As a songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artists, Rundgren has made a lasting impact on both the form and content of popular music.
The Philadelphia native began playing the guitar as a teenager, going on to found and front The Nazz, the quintessential 1960s cult group. In 1969, he left the band to pursue a solo career, recording his debut offering, the legendary Runt.
In 1974, he formed Utopia, an entirely new approach to the concept of interactive musicianship, and embarked on an extensive round of touring and recording. Offerings included “Oops! Wrong Planet!” “Adventures in Utopia” and “Oblivion.”
In 2012, Rundgren performed his iconic 1973 album “A Wizard A True Star” in concert in its entirety for the first time.
Tickets go on sale at noon May 25.
Tickets are $39.75-59.75.
Details: librarymusichall.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.