Music

Bask in 'Blue Moon' as the Marcels take the Oaks Theater stage

Candy Williams | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
The Marcels will perform their classic 1960s songs, including the number-one hit, 'Blue Moon,' at 7:30 p.m. June 2 at the Oaks Theater, Oakmont.
Fans of classic doo-wop music from the early '60s might not remember the Marcels by name, but they surely recognize the vocal group's best-selling single, “Blue Moon,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 when it was released in 1961 and is designated as one of The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's “500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.”

Marcels' manager and producer Walt Maddox, an original member of the group, says the song almost didn't make it to the airwaves until a disc jockey “discovered” it on the “B” side of a recording of another song, “Goodbye to Love.”

Although the 1934 ballad by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart was recorded by several other artists, including Elvis Presley, Rod Stewart, Johnny Mathis and Mel Torme, nobody put the “bom ba ba boms” and “ding a dong dings” in the song like the Marcels did in 1961.

Pittsburgh roots

The Marcels today features Jules Hopson of Wilkinsburg, Kenny Mitchell of North Side, Richard Harris of Pittsburgh's Hill District and Ted “Reno” Smith of Penn Hills, who will be treating their fans to “Blue Moon,” other classic hits and new music at 7:30 p.m. on June 2 at The Oaks Theater in Oakmont.

They also have two more area concert dates scheduled so far this summer, on July 28 at St. Mary's Ukrainian Food Festival in McKees Rocks, and on Aug. 5 at Irwin Concerts In The Park.

Maddox, who lives in Ross, is originally from Manchester on the North Side and started singing as a teenager with a group called The Blenders.

“Back then, there was a singing group on every corner,” he says.

He performed in lounges around Pittsburgh until he joined up with the Marcels in 1961 and they became a featured act at local record hops.

“Porky Chedwick was the first DJ to start playing ‘Blue Moon,'” Maddox says. “I was the old man of the group at 23. The rest of the guys were 17 and 18.”

When “Blue Moon” became a hit, their careers started to soar.

“At a time when records were not selling well, it flipped a lot of energy into the music business,” he says.

Throughout the years, Maddox also performed as a solo act, including his “Tribute to Nat King Cole” that he performed with the Pittsburgh Symphony at Heinz Hall, the Wheeling Symphony at the Capitol Music Hall and the Westmoreland Symphony at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

He says he is looking forward to having the group showcase their new single, “Hail Yeah,” and a new CD, titled “High School Memories ... and More,” which will be available for sale when they perform at the Oaks Theater.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

click me