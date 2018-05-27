'Back the Blue' raising money for Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund

Music's transformative spirit is prepared to work its magic again as five local bands, volunteering time and talent, gather June 2 to carry on the memory of slain New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.

A variety of rock and acoustic sounds will be delivered at the Quality Inn Ballroom, New Kensington, by Ferris Bueller's Revenge, American Honey, Heidi and the Hellcats, Here & Now and, making their debut in the Alle-Kiski Valley, the passionate teen rockers Safety Last, based in North Huntingdon.

The inaugural “Back the Blue” concert is raising money for the Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“It's very important to us because we want to honor this young man who was such a big part of a lot of people's lives, who went above and beyond to serve and protect this community,” says Brenda Leo, who, with husband Dan, are the new owners of the hotel's food and beverage operations at the banquet facilities and the renamed Leo's Sports Page Lounge. “We feel that by doing this benefit Brian will continue to help others like he did his entire life.”

The evening also includes food trucks, Chinese auction, 50-50 raffles and T-shirt sale. He says that while he and his wife did not know the Shaw family, “We both felt very strongly about doing something to help during such a difficult time.”

“We want this to become a yearly event to be able to add to the fund to help others who wish to become involved in law enforcement,” he adds. It also is intended to help with the New Kensington Police K-9 program.

“The band enjoys being a part of benefits and volunteering for fundraisers. We feel it's important to give back to the community as much as possible for good cause. We are really excited and honored to be a part of the event for Officer Shaw,” says drummer Jake Devlin of Safety Last, a freshman at Penn-Trafford. Band members Tommy McLaughlin, Cadin Anlauf and Caleb Andrykovitch are freshman at Norwin.

Vocalist and guitarist Rick Cerra. of the participating acoustic American Honey trio and ' 80s throwback band, Ferris Bueller's Revenge, sees the evening as an entertaining “win-win.”

“I hope that everyone can find the time to come to the event and enjoy a great night of music supporting a great cause,” he says.

Witnessed the kindness

Vocalist Heidi Vokes says her group is very excited to have been asked to participate because it hits so close to home.

She and her musician husband, Jason Oskin, who live in New Kensington had the opportunity to meet officer Shaw at their home in Mt. Vernon in 2017 on the annual trick-or-treat night.

“A young boy was lost from his group of siblings that night. It was pouring down rain and we ended up taking him under our porch and keeping him dry until the police arrived,” Vokes recalls. “The little boy didn't say a word the whole 20 minutes he sat with us. I couldn't even get a name. Officer Shaw showed up, the little boys eyes' lit up as the car pulled up and the badge shined on him.

“It was only a minute and the gentle demeanor of Officer Shaw had the boy rambling his name and address all at once. Officer Shaw wrapped him in a dry towel and carried him off to his car to take him home.

We were blessed to have met not only a professional, well-mannered young officer but a genuine kind-hearted man that night. Our other band members have children of their own that reside in the area. They feel blessed that there are officers of such caliber that serve our city.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.