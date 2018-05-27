Hip-hop group Brockhampton ousts Ameer Vann over sexual misconduct allegations

Hip-hop collective Brockhampton has ousted member Ameer Vann over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a statement the group released on Twitter.

"Ameer is no longer in Brockhampton," the group posted. "We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer's actions. We were lied to, and we're sorry for not speaking up sooner."

The group also announced that it would cancel its remaining U.S. tour dates to "go home and regroup."

Saturday during its Boston Calling Music Festival set, Brockhampton performed without Vann, opting to be silent during his verses, something that did not go unnoticed by fans.

Vann, a member of the group since it was formed in 2015, this month was accused on Twitter by singer-songwriter Rhett Rowan of having sexual relations with a minor and "abusing women." Rowan, who says she dated Vann, also called him "emotionally manipulative and mentally abusive." Other women have also taken to the social media platform to add allegations of misconduct against Vann.

"We were lied to, and we're sorry for not speaking up sooner." https://t.co/jjQ6gwABk6 — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) May 27, 2018

In response, Vann said on Twitter that "although my behavior has been selfish, childish and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody's consent."

Brockhampton Kicks Out Ameer Vann https://t.co/IvzbNODNuO — anthony fanTOURno. (@theneedledrop) May 27, 2018

Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract responded to the initial allegations on Instagram Live saying, "I don't agree with anything Ameer has admitted to and I've talked with him about that. He's been getting help for, like, over the past year." Abstract also mentioned that the group is considering delaying the release of upcoming album "Puppy" scheduled for June.