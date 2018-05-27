Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Hip-hop group Brockhampton ousts Ameer Vann over sexual misconduct allegations

The Los Angeles Times | Sunday, May 27, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Brockhampton performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Ameer Vann is at left.
Los Angeles Times
Brockhampton performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Saturday, April 21, 2018. Ameer Vann is at left.

Updated 5 hours ago

Hip-hop collective Brockhampton has ousted member Ameer Vann over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a statement the group released on Twitter.

"Ameer is no longer in Brockhampton," the group posted. "We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer's actions. We were lied to, and we're sorry for not speaking up sooner."

The group also announced that it would cancel its remaining U.S. tour dates to "go home and regroup."

Saturday during its Boston Calling Music Festival set, Brockhampton performed without Vann, opting to be silent during his verses, something that did not go unnoticed by fans.

Vann, a member of the group since it was formed in 2015, this month was accused on Twitter by singer-songwriter Rhett Rowan of having sexual relations with a minor and "abusing women." Rowan, who says she dated Vann, also called him "emotionally manipulative and mentally abusive." Other women have also taken to the social media platform to add allegations of misconduct against Vann.

In response, Vann said on Twitter that "although my behavior has been selfish, childish and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries. I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody's consent."

Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract responded to the initial allegations on Instagram Live saying, "I don't agree with anything Ameer has admitted to and I've talked with him about that. He's been getting help for, like, over the past year." Abstract also mentioned that the group is considering delaying the release of upcoming album "Puppy" scheduled for June.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me