Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

BTS first Korean band to top Billboard album charts

The Associated Press | Monday, May 28, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
South Korean group BTS is the first Korean group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200 album chart.
Big Hit Entertainment
South Korean group BTS is the first Korean group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200 album chart.

Updated 51 minutes ago

NEW YORK — K-pop has finally hit the top.

The South Korean boy band BTS is now the first K-pop group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard top 200. "Love Yourself: Tear" sold 135,000 units for the week ending May 24, as tallied by Nielsen Music.

According to Billboard, "Love Yourself: Tear" is also the first primarily foreign language album to top the charts since Il Divo's "Ancora" in 2006.

The seven-member group, also known as the Bangtan Boys, has a devoted core of fans known as "the army" and its appeal has been likened to Beatlemania in the 1960s. BTS is at the heart of a global trend known as "Hallyu," or "Korean Wave." Their albums include "Dark & Wild" and "2 Kool 4 Skool."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me