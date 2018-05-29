Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Boz Scaggs releasing new album, shuffling into town

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 12:13 p.m.
On the heels of releasing a new album, Boz Scaggs will bring his tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Nov. 6.
Facebook/bozscaggs
On the heels of releasing a new album, Boz Scaggs will bring his tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall on Nov. 6.

Boz Scaggs is known for music with energetic beats, refrains that turn into earworms and a name no one will confuse with anyone else's.

On Nov. 6, he will bring his tour, fast on the heels of the planned July 27 release of his newest album, "Out of the Blues," to the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall.

Scaggs' earlier hits, including "It's Over," "Lido Shuffle" and "Lowdown," have won numerous awards and still enjoy regular radio rotation.

He also is known for ballads including "We're All Alone" and "Look What You've Done to Me."

Scaggs, born William Royce Scaggs in Canton, Ohio, turned his love of blues, rhythm and blues and rock music into a five-decade musical career, according to a news release.

After playing in local combos and traveling around Europe, Scaggs briefly played with the Steve Miller Band before launching a solo career in 1968.

He spent much of the 1980s traveling, opening a business and raising a family, before returning to recording and touring, the release notes.

Scaggs also released a pair of albums of jazz standards, "But Beautiful" and "Speak Low," the latter topping the BillboardJazz chart.

Concert doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

A limited number of Gold Circle seats are available at $103, with remaining tickets at $76.75 and $66.75.

Each pair of ticket sales includes a CD or download of his forthcoming album, "Out Of The Blues," the release notes.

Presale begins at 10 a.m. May 31 with the password "MUSICHALL."

General public ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. June 1.

Details: 1-877-4-FLY-TIX, Ticketfly.com or Librarymusichall.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me