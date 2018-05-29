Boz Scaggs releasing new album, shuffling into town

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Boz Scaggs is known for music with energetic beats, refrains that turn into earworms and a name no one will confuse with anyone else's.

On Nov. 6, he will bring his tour, fast on the heels of the planned July 27 release of his newest album, "Out of the Blues," to the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall.

Scaggs' earlier hits, including "It's Over," "Lido Shuffle" and "Lowdown," have won numerous awards and still enjoy regular radio rotation.

He also is known for ballads including "We're All Alone" and "Look What You've Done to Me."

Scaggs, born William Royce Scaggs in Canton, Ohio, turned his love of blues, rhythm and blues and rock music into a five-decade musical career, according to a news release.

After playing in local combos and traveling around Europe, Scaggs briefly played with the Steve Miller Band before launching a solo career in 1968.

He spent much of the 1980s traveling, opening a business and raising a family, before returning to recording and touring, the release notes.

Scaggs also released a pair of albums of jazz standards, "But Beautiful" and "Speak Low," the latter topping the BillboardJazz chart.

Concert doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

A limited number of Gold Circle seats are available at $103, with remaining tickets at $76.75 and $66.75.

Each pair of ticket sales includes a CD or download of his forthcoming album, "Out Of The Blues," the release notes.

Presale begins at 10 a.m. May 31 with the password "MUSICHALL."

General public ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. June 1.

Details: 1-877-4-FLY-TIX, Ticketfly.com or Librarymusichall.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.