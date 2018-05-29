Here's a breakdown of The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's summer classes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is offering summer classes at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center for students of all ages.

Course offerings for middle and high school students include:

• WYSO Summer Wind Ensemble

The Wind Ensemble, directed by Morrie Brand, will meet from June 4 through July 9 on Monday's from 6:30-8:45 p.m. at the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center. The ensemble is open to area high school and advanced middle school students.

The ensemble will perform a concert on July 9 at 8 p.m. Tuition is $75. The woodwind coach is Lisa Thackrah and the brass coach is Kevin McManus.

• WYSO Summer Strings

The WYSO Summer Strings, also conducted by Morrie Brand, will meet from May 30 through June 27 on Wednesday's from 6:30-8:45 p.m. at the Academy of Music. It is open to all string players from the WYSO Philharmonic and Philharmonia and other area string players at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. The tuition is $90.

• Flute Choir

Advanced flute students can join The Flute Choir, which meets from May 29 through July 31 on Tuesday's from 6:30-8:15 p.m. The ensemble, directed by Michele Boulet, is geared toward avid high school students, but will audition younger students at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Tuition is $85.

• Private Lessons

The Academy of Music also offers private lessons for violin, viola, cello, voice and flute for students of all ages. Sessions are 30 minutes, 45 minutes, and 60 minutes. Students pay for lessons at the beginning of each month.

The rates are:

$22 — 30 minute lesson

$33 — 45 minute lesson

$44 — 60 minute lesson

• Summer Philharmonic

The Summer Philharmonic, also conducted by Morrie Brand, will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. July 10 at the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center.