Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Here's a breakdown of The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra's summer classes

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Guest Conductor, Matthew Kraemer, directs the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra featuring the All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra annual Home for the Holidays concert, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, December 22, 2012. Kim Stepinsky | For The Tribune-Review
Guest Conductor, Matthew Kraemer, directs the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra featuring the All-Star Choir of Westmoreland County during the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra annual Home for the Holidays concert, held at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday evening, December 22, 2012. Kim Stepinsky | For The Tribune-Review

Updated 9 hours ago

The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is offering summer classes at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center for students of all ages.

Course offerings for middle and high school students include:

• WYSO Summer Wind Ensemble

The Wind Ensemble, directed by Morrie Brand, will meet from June 4 through July 9 on Monday's from 6:30-8:45 p.m. at the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center. The ensemble is open to area high school and advanced middle school students.

The ensemble will perform a concert on July 9 at 8 p.m. Tuition is $75. The woodwind coach is Lisa Thackrah and the brass coach is Kevin McManus.

• WYSO Summer Strings

The WYSO Summer Strings, also conducted by Morrie Brand, will meet from May 30 through June 27 on Wednesday's from 6:30-8:45 p.m. at the Academy of Music. It is open to all string players from the WYSO Philharmonic and Philharmonia and other area string players at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. The tuition is $90.

• Flute Choir

Advanced flute students can join The Flute Choir, which meets from May 29 through July 31 on Tuesday's from 6:30-8:15 p.m. The ensemble, directed by Michele Boulet, is geared toward avid high school students, but will audition younger students at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Tuition is $85.

• Private Lessons

The Academy of Music also offers private lessons for violin, viola, cello, voice and flute for students of all ages. Sessions are 30 minutes, 45 minutes, and 60 minutes. Students pay for lessons at the beginning of each month.

The rates are:

$22 — 30 minute lesson

$33 — 45 minute lesson

$44 — 60 minute lesson

• Summer Philharmonic

The Summer Philharmonic, also conducted by Morrie Brand, will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. July 10 at the Seton Hill Performing Arts Center.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me