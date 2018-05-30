Follow these rules to 'Get Along' at the Kenny Chesney concert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hey, "No Shoes Nation," there are some rules to follow if you want to "Get Along" with authorities at the June 2 Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field.

Heinz Field management is reminding fans of stadium policies that are in place for the event. There also are rules for parking lot conduct to avoid the alcohol-fueled incidents and mountains of trash left behind at previous Chesney concerts.

Kenny Chesney fans trash Pittsburgh once again https://t.co/PpjWeElZuJ pic.twitter.com/9kqRh2FOOA — Stereogum (@stereogum) July 5, 2016

All stadium gates open at 4 p.m. for the "Trip Around the Sun Tour" concert starting at 5 p.m. in the main bowl, with special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay.

Guests with Floor or Sandbar tickets must enter through Gate 6 only.

Just overheard Kenny Chesney say on the radio that Pittsburgh is by far his favorite city to come and perform in and that just makes me ever more hype for Saturday — David Guthrie (@d_guthrie22) May 29, 2018

Leave these things at home

The NFL's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect. Fans are encouraged not to bring bags into the venue but, if necessary, there are two options: a clear plastic bag the size of a 1-gallon Ziploc bag or a small hand-held purse clutch. For more information on the bag policy, visit HeinzField.com/bagpolicy.

• In addition, these items are prohibited: selfie sticks, coolers, thermoses, backpacks, cans, glass bottles, flasks, alcoholic beverages, laser pointers, noisemakers, strollers, video/movie cameras, tripods, audio recording equipment, weapons and any other items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate.

• All bags are subject to inspection.

• Umbrellas may be brought into the stadium but are not permitted to be open in the seating bowl.

• When planning your trip to the stadium, remember that parking lots open at 1 p.m. All fans entering North Shore lots must have a ticket to the concert and must enter Heinz Field by 7 p.m.

• Guests must leave parking areas no later than one hour after the concert ends.

Public parking will be available at the West General Robinson Garage, the North Shore Garage, at parking garages downtown and at Station Square.

Fans parking downtown can take the Light Rail to Heinz Field, using the First Avenue, Gateway or Wood Street stations.

The majority of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority Lots downtown will have a rate of $10 for event day parking. Other parking prices include: North Shore lots, $50 and up; Gold 1 Garage, $50; Red 5 Garage, $45; Blue 10 Garage, $35.

Parking lot P's and Q's

There is a parking lot code of conduct:

• Upon entering, fans will receive trash and recycling bags

• Trash must be disposed of properly

• The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, food and alcohol sales, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables) and oversized vehicles.

In addition, Y108's Tiki Town will open at noon on Art Rooney Avenue starting at noon, with games, prizes, food and beverages and more live music. For more info on Tiki Town, visit HeinzField.com/chesney18.

Froggy Radio will broadcast with special guests in the FedEx Great Hall starting at 4 p.m.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.