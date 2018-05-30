Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Pittsburgh native Jeff Goldblum to release jazz record

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Actor Jeff Goldblum poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Independence Day Resurgence at Euston Station in London.
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP
Jeff Goldblum's career has come full circle. Sort of.

Before starring in blockbuster films, the West Homestead native spent time in jazz bars around town playing gigs whenever he could.

Now, almost 50 years later, Goldblum has signed a deal with Decca Records to release a jazz album.

He has performed numerous shows with his own group, Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, a group named after one of his mother's friends.

But his piano accompaniment to acclaimed jazz vocalist Gregory Porter on the BBC's "Graham Norton Show" that intrigued Decca executives, who traveled to Los Angeles to meet with him.

"As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. It's like a universal truth," said Tom Lewis, director of A&R for Decca. "His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff's music into people's homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place."

The release date of the record has not been announced.

Goldblum will return to the silver screen on June 22 with the upcoming sequel "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

