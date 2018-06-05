Biggests bands of the '60s and '70s hit the road 'Happy Together'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With six headline artists on two tour buses traveling coast to coast all summer long, you better hope the group is “Happy Together.”

Jules Alexander, a member of The Association, says even though the title of their upcoming 48-city tour June 7-Aug. 26 refers to one of the biggest hits of one of the singing groups, The Turtles, it also sums up the relationship among the performers.

“It's a fun tour for us; these are people we've known for 50 to 60 years,” he says. “It's so much fun to hang out with everybody and swap stories.”

The Happy Together Tour features six classic rock legends from the 1960s and '70s, including The Turtles, The Cowsills, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Mark Lindsay, former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders, and Chuck Negron, formerly of Three Dog Night.

The tour stops at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg for one performance on June 13. This is the ninth consecutive year for The Happy Together Tour, which began in 1984 and started up again in 2010.

Paul Cowsill joined his family's band at age 14 with his sister, Susan, who was 7 years old. The group originally was formed in 1965 by their four brothers, Bill on guitar, Bob on guitar and organ, Barry on bass and John on drums. Bill and Barry are deceased. John is best known as a drummer and vocalist for The Beach Boys band.

Biggest hits

Bob, Paul and Susan Cowsill, who open the show at The Palace, have been with the Happy Together Tour for three years. Among their hit songs are “The Rain, The Park and Other Things,” “Hair” and “Indian Lake.”

Paul says the performers' lineup of the current tour is the best ever.

“We've never had Chuck Negron, Mark Lindsay and Gary Puckett all together on the same tour,” he says. “We've pulled out all the stops for this one.”

In addition to “Happy Together,” The Turtles' songs include “She'd Rather Be With Me,” “Elenore,” “It Ain't Me Babe” and “You Showed Me.”

Three Dog Night's biggest hits include “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “One” and “Easy to Be Hard.”

Gary Puckett & The Union Gap songs include “Young Girl,” “Over You” “This Girl Is A Woman Now,” “Lady Willpower” and “Don't Give In To Him.”

Mark Lindsay was co-founder and former lead singer of Paul Revere and the Raiders, whose best-known songs include “Kicks,” “Hungry,” “Good Thing” and “Arizona.”

Three of The Association's biggest hits, “Never My Love,” “Windy” and “Cherish” were named to the Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI) list of most played songs of all time.

The music from their era is what keeps the fans coming back to shows such as the Happy Together Tour, Paul Cowsill says.

“All of these songs bring me back to junior high school,” he says. “It's a great batch of music from our generation that keeps us going on.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review News Service writer.