Mr. Speed returns to the Lamp in passionate tribute to Kiss

Music, suggests Rich Kosak, touches people in many different ways for many different reasons.

“When you find comfort in something it becomes human nature to always want to feel that way for as long as you can,” says the Pittsburgh native, now residing in Cleveland.

Kiss is one case in point in which he believes.

“They created a brand that offered their fans more than just music. They commercialized their band in ways many other bands didn't or couldn't,” he explains. “That put them in the public eye on many different levels and allowed them a more visual appeal than many other artists over the years.”

“I would have to believe that many fans feel the same as I do in that Kiss offered an escape from what many other bands were presenting. For our generation, growing up in the '70s, nothing could beat their comic book appearance with their never before seen stage show.”

Kosak and his bandmates in the nationally touring Mr. Speed, voted the “World's Best Kiss Tribute Band” in a competition in Las Vegas in 2012, work hard to honor that appeal and spirit of the classic era of the band.

The band returns to the Lamp Theatre in Irwin June 9. “The Lamp is an intimate venue and the staff treats us very well. We couldn't be happier there,” says Kosak, who has the role of “The Starchild” (Paul Stanley the star-eyed rhythm guitar-playing frontman and songwriter of Kiss) in Mr. Speed.

Kosak grew up in Avalon, graduating from Northgate High School in 1982. Mr. Speed began in Bellevue in 1993. “We performed our first show on June 24, 1994, at The Decade in Oakland. We have been performing as a tribute to Kiss ever since,” says Kosak, who has met the members of the original band many times. “I never thought that when I started this band that I would still be talking about it 24 years later. We find that many of our older fans bring their kids to our shows and share the experience with them.”

He has seen Kiss 63 times in concert. “My first time was July 21, 1979, at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh,” he says.

Kosak believes Mr. Speed (a reference to a Kiss song of the same name) stands out from other Kiss tribute bands for a number of reasons. “Everyone that is associated with the band is a fan. This isn't something that we do just to kill time. Our strengths are in that we try to present a tribute that we would want to go see live,” he explains.

Attention to detail is given, from performing the music to the look of each member. The group's costuming currently pays tribute to the “Love Gun” era of the band from 1977.

Kiss fans will definitely feel Mr. Speed's passion for Kiss, he promises. “What we do is in each one of us as people and as fans. We don't get on stage in Halloween costumes just for kicks. We really do believe that we are supposed to be in this band and that you will feel our fanaticism come through in the performance,” Kosak explains. “One thing we have never heard is that ‘We suck' from anyone that was there for the right reasons.”

