Mary Chapin Carpenter at the Byham Theatre this weekend
Updated 16 hours ago
Mary Chapin Carpenter will perform at 7:30 p.m. on June 17 at Byham Theatre in Pittsburgh. She is supporting her latest release, "Sometimes Just The Sky," which celebrates 30 years since her career began.
From MCC HQ: We're excited that 'Sometimes Just The Sky' is now available on vinyl, look for it at your local music retailer or find it online: https://t.co/GRUI8VTC0Z pic.twitter.com/FPlUnGnB9r— MaryChapin Carpenter (@M_CCarpenter) June 9, 2018
The 13-track album was recorded entirely live at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios outside Bath, England. Joined by long-time collaborator Duke Levine on guitar as well as musicians she's never before worked with Carpenter challenged herself to re-imagine and rearrange some of her favorite songs from throughout her catalog.
The album features one song from each of her previous twelve albums along with the newly penned "Sometimes Just The Sky." Over the course of her career, Carpenter has sold over 14 million records. With hits like "Passionate Kisses" and "He Thinks He'll Keep Her," she has won five Grammy awards, two CMA awards, two Academy of Country Music and is one of only 15 female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Tickets start at $39.50
Details: trustarts.org
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.