Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Lower Burrell's Colin Aikins to perform at Three Rivers Arts Festival

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Lower Burrell’s Colin Aikins (right) will be on the Stanwix Stage at Gateway Center on June 3 for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in Downtown Pittsburgh with Emily Damasco, of Glen Mills, Pa.
COURTESY TRUST ARTS
Lower Burrell’s Colin Aikins (right) will be on the Stanwix Stage at Gateway Center on June 3 for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in Downtown Pittsburgh with Emily Damasco, of Glen Mills, Pa.

Updated 1 hour ago

Lower Burrell's Colin Aikins will be on the Stanwix Stage at Gateway Center on June 3 for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh with Emily Damasco, of Glen Mills, Pa. Both will be students at The Curtis Institute of Music, the most selective vocal program, in the fall, and will perform a selection of opera, art songs, Broadway tunes and favorites from Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban.

Both have been finalists at the National YoungArts Competition hosted by the National YoungArts Foundation. Students from across the country apply for this event which features 10 different disciplines, cinematic arts, classical music, dance, design arts, jazz music, singer-songwriters, theater, visual arts, voice and writing.

The show is from 5 to 6 p.m.

Details: trustarts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me