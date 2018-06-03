Lower Burrell's Colin Aikins to perform at Three Rivers Arts Festival
Updated 1 hour ago
Lower Burrell's Colin Aikins will be on the Stanwix Stage at Gateway Center on June 3 for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival in Point State Park in Downtown Pittsburgh with Emily Damasco, of Glen Mills, Pa. Both will be students at The Curtis Institute of Music, the most selective vocal program, in the fall, and will perform a selection of opera, art songs, Broadway tunes and favorites from Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban.
Both have been finalists at the National YoungArts Competition hosted by the National YoungArts Foundation. Students from across the country apply for this event which features 10 different disciplines, cinematic arts, classical music, dance, design arts, jazz music, singer-songwriters, theater, visual arts, voice and writing.
The show is from 5 to 6 p.m.
Details: trustarts.org
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.