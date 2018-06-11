Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Brackenridge native Mary Ann Mangini plays it for real in Tarentum Summer Concert Series

Rex Rutkoski | Monday, June 11, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Brackenridge native Mary Ann Mangini performs with Jack 'Johnny Angel' Hunt (wearing beret) and keyboardist Joe Munroe in the Johnny Angel Trio.
Submitted
Brackenridge native Mary Ann Mangini performs with Jack 'Johnny Angel' Hunt (wearing beret) and keyboardist Joe Munroe in the Johnny Angel Trio.
Brackenridge native Mary Ann Mangini performs with Jack 'Johnny Angel' Hunt.
Submitted
Brackenridge native Mary Ann Mangini performs with Jack 'Johnny Angel' Hunt.

Updated 4 hours ago

When she was all of 3 years old, taking a stroll with her parents, Mary Ann Mangini would climb up on the stages at New Kensington Memorial Park and Tarentum's Riverview Park and perform for her private audience, her mom and dad.

She loved to sing and dance to “Annie.”

“She'd make us sit on the benches and watch her. Passersby thought it was cute, and that would only encourage her to keep on singing,” her mom Cindy recalled.

Now as one of the most respected vocalists and musicians in the region, the Brackenridge native and Highlands High and Grove City graduate will be returning to one of her childhood stages for real.

She, vocalist Jack “Johnny Angel” Hunt and keyboardist Joe Munroe will perform as the Johnny Angel Trio June 27 during the second week of the 2018 Tarentum Summer Concert Series at Riverview Park. Her dad, veteran musician Andy Mangini, a member of the WannaBeatles tribute band, which will perform in the series July 25, will guest for a few numbers.

“This is a dream-come-true situation for me,” says Mary Ann Mangini, who performed her first one-woman show in a two-night stand at the Strand Theatre in Zelienople in 2010.

“It's tight, three-part harmonies. Joe Munroe is the best pianist in the 'Burgh, and Johnny Angel, need I say more? He is the king of harmony. The show is nice mix of old school soul, rock and R&B with a modern young pop sound,” she explains. “I'm the youth in the band!” she quips. “We never had one rehearsal. We're just in sync. These guys are pros.”

Andy Mangini is pleased and proud to be able to perform with his daughter and also return for an acoustic version of Beatles tunes July 25.

”We have a blast doing this every year. This park was made for this, well before any of us were born. Hats off to Tarentum Borough for taking advantage of this community garden spot and giving our locals the access of the free concert, like this was intended to be, even 100 years ago.”

The recreation board is quite excited about this year's concert season, which opens June 13 with the classic oldies music of American Pie, says board President Carrie Fox.

Making its debut in the series is the country-rock of The Shiners, based in Upper Burrell, who will perform an acoustic show.

“We enjoy being out in the fresh air for sure. Most of our outdoor events are ‘all ages,' so we get to see and play for the younger kids,” guitarist-vocalist Jim “Slim” Varhola says.

“I have had so many people asking for the schedule. I hope that's a good sign to a fantastic season,” Fox says. “I have so many bands that contact me about preforming in the park. I could have 40 concerts if time allowed it.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me