Music

Kenny Chesney fans share love and photos from Pittsburgh concert

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, June 3, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
Audience members raise their hands as Kenny Chesney performs for his 'Trip Around the Sun' tour Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Audience members raise their hands as Kenny Chesney performs for his 'Trip Around the Sun' tour Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Kenny Chesney performs for his 'Trip Around the Sun' tour Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kenny Chesney performs for his 'Trip Around the Sun' tour Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Kenny Chesney returned to Pittsburgh's Heinz Field on Saturday for the first time since 2016 and fans were excited.

Lots of fans posted photos and videos of the show to Instagram. Here are some posts that captured the night for fans.

***

One user on Instagram posted a short clip and said attending a big concert should be on your bucket list.

More clips from the show:

Kenny Chesney #triparoundthesuntour #pittsburgh #kennychesney

A post shared by Mark Robinson (@moose4000) on

Photos of fans at the show:

Start of the summer ☀️ #kennychesney

A post shared by Kelli (@kellizill) on

We ain't perfect, but we try #KennyChesney #GetAlong

A post shared by Miranda Ranelli (@mirandaranelli) on

It's summertime:

Positive reviews:

#noshoesnation #kennychesney

A post shared by David Siers (@crazydave73) on

#kennychesney

A post shared by David Siers (@crazydave73) on

Chesney made a new fan.

KDKA Radio was there:

A Juju Smith-Shuster sighting?

@juju being the life of the party!! #kennychesney #noshoesnation

A post shared by Becky Shook (@bbshook) on

Two fans got backstage and met Chesney.

The weather in Pittsburgh held up its end with a great night for a concert.

#noshoesnation #kennychesney

A post shared by David Siers (@crazydave73) on

Sewickley Herald editor Bobby Cherry posted this clip from across the river:

Shaky video of Thomas Rhett on stage:

"Not too bad really" said a user who posted a video of a bike ride through the tailgating area.

A photo as the stadium was filling up:

And a photo of the crew starting to take down the stage.

Load out

A post shared by Phil Irvin (@pgh_rigger) on

