Kenny Chesney fans share love and photos from Pittsburgh concert
Updated 7 minutes ago
Kenny Chesney returned to Pittsburgh's Heinz Field on Saturday for the first time since 2016 and fans were excited.
Lots of fans posted photos and videos of the show to Instagram. Here are some posts that captured the night for fans.
One user on Instagram posted a short clip and said attending a big concert should be on your bucket list.
More clips from the show:
Photos of fans at the show:
It's summertime:
Positive reviews:
The Kenny Chesney's Trip Around The Sun concert at Heinz Field was amazing tonight! The pre shows were fantastic with Thomas Rhett (top points for his group), Old Dominion and Brandon Lay. Kenny Chesney was engaging, energetic, and sang over 20 of his songs! It was a blast with Dad, @colleen88m, and @jules.1315 #kennychesney #Pittsburgh #Pennsylvania #countrymusic
Chesney made a new fan.
KDKA Radio was there:
A Juju Smith-Shuster sighting?
Two fans got backstage and met Chesney.
What a great concert!!! @kennychesney is always a part of summer in Pittsburgh! Thank you @y108pittsburgh for inviting us back stage to meet Kenny!!! I was speechless #pittsburghsummer #pittsburg #y108 #sendmebackstage #triparoundthesuntour2018 #loveforlovecity #kennychesney #icantbelieveit #myfavorite #sweetmemories #heinzfield #summatime
The weather in Pittsburgh held up its end with a great night for a concert.
Sewickley Herald editor Bobby Cherry posted this clip from across the river:
Shaky video of Thomas Rhett on stage:
"Not too bad really" said a user who posted a video of a bike ride through the tailgating area.
A photo as the stadium was filling up:
And a photo of the crew starting to take down the stage.