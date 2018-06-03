Kenny Chesney fans share love and photos from Pittsburgh concert

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kenny Chesney returned to Pittsburgh's Heinz Field on Saturday for the first time since 2016 and fans were excited.

Lots of fans posted photos and videos of the show to Instagram. Here are some posts that captured the night for fans.

***

One user on Instagram posted a short clip and said attending a big concert should be on your bucket list.

More clips from the show:

Kenny Chesney #triparoundthesuntour #pittsburgh #kennychesney A post shared by Mark Robinson (@moose4000) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:00pm PDT

Photos of fans at the show:

Start of the summer ☀️ #kennychesney A post shared by Kelli (@kellizill) on Jun 2, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

It's summertime:

Positive reviews:

#noshoesnation #kennychesney A post shared by David Siers (@crazydave73) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

#kennychesney A post shared by David Siers (@crazydave73) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:29pm PDT

Chesney made a new fan.

KDKA Radio was there:

A Juju Smith-Shuster sighting?

Two fans got backstage and met Chesney.

The weather in Pittsburgh held up its end with a great night for a concert.

#noshoesnation #kennychesney A post shared by David Siers (@crazydave73) on Jun 2, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT

Sewickley Herald editor Bobby Cherry posted this clip from across the river:

Shaky video of Thomas Rhett on stage:

"Not too bad really" said a user who posted a video of a bike ride through the tailgating area.

A photo as the stadium was filling up:

And a photo of the crew starting to take down the stage.