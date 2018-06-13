Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Atlantic City Boys bring the beach to the Palace

Rex Rutkoski | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 8:53 p.m.
The Atlantic City Boyswill perform June 16 in Greensburg's The Palace Theatre.
MICHAEL CAIRNS
If you can't get to the beach this summer, a trip to Greensburg's The Palace Theatre June 16 could ease the disappointment.

The Atlantic City Boys bring the boardwalk soundtrack to the stage with hits that keep on coming.

The group began eight years ago as performers at Universal Studios, Orlando, singing a capella doo-wop in front of Mel's Drive Inn.

Then, says Jeremy James, founder and producer of The Atlantic City Boys, the show developed its own personality and grew into the “very tight” presentation that it is today.

He says with pride that “this show never fails to bring rave reviews” from audiences, whether it is presented in performing arts centers or casinos, on cruise ships or for corporate functions.

“This show is a hit everywhere it plays,” he emphasizes, with tight harmonies, interactive comedy and plenty of nostalgia.

Much more than the Four Seasons

Paul Vesco, New Castle native and music director, says it loosely revolves around the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, but offers much more.

“Through dialogue and comedy, the group also does samples of songs from the Drifters, Neil Diamond, the Monkees, The Beach Boys, Five Satins, Tokens, Michael Buble and others,” he says. “Throughout, there is much audience interaction. Whether its comedy or just clapping and singing along, it's what draws the crowd into the show and one of its big features,” he explains.

A frequent comment from audience members, he says, is, “You guys really took me back to a wonderful time.”

That is understandable, he says, because “Great harmonies and well-written songs of that era strike a chord with people.”

Music long has struck a chord for Vesco.

Seeing friends in Greensburg

One of his first professional jobs was as house musician at Seven Springs Mountain Resort for more than a year. “I am looking forward to coming to the Palace in Greensburg where I have many friends who will be in to see the show,” he says.

His dad once owned Cascade Park, the legendary amusement park, in New Castle.

Paul Vesco formerly was a musician contractor and bandleader of the Sands Casino, the Trump Castle Casino and the Taj Mahal Casino, all in Atlantic City, and the President Casino in Biloxi, Miss.

He has worked with many stars, including Aretha Franklin, Don Rickles, Frank Stallone, Peter Allen, Frank Sinatra Jr., the Four Tops, the Temptations, Howie Mandel, Jay Leno and Joe Piscopo, among many others. He continues to work as a freelance conductor and conducts for “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Joe Piscopo and Sal Valentinetti, an “America's Got Talent” finalist.

But he says that his time with the Atlantic City Boys is one of his favorite experiences.

“We are all friends, so it's a great time every time,” adds James.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

