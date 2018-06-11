Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Emmy-award winning dancer Derek Hough coming to the Benedum Center

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, June 11, 2018, 1:18 p.m.
BRIAN BOWEN SMITH/COURTESY OF FALCULTY
BRIAN BOWEN SMITH/COURTESY OF FALCULTY
Derek Hough: Live! The Tour is April 17, 2019, at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh. Hough, an Emmy-award winner, brings this live dance show as his first solo tour. The event will feature a brand-new stage production, astounding versatility, and his magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music – styles ranging from ballroom to tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.

Hough is the only six-time champion of the ABC show "Dancing with the Stars." In May 2017, Hough joined Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series "World of Dance." It is adance competition that featured solo artists competing against duos and crews in all genres of dance, including hip-hop, tap, ballet, break dancing and ballroom.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 15. (VIP packages are available through derekhough.com)

Details: trustarts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twittter @Jharrop_Trib.

