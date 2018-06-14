Ann Wilson joining Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers for Heinz Hall performance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ann Wilson of Heart will perform on Aug. 11 in Heinz Hall in Pittsburgh as part of the Stars Align Tour with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers.

Wilson, the lead singer and songwriter of Heart, was listed as one of the “Top Heavy Metal Vocalists of All Time” by Hit Parader magazine in 2006.

Guitar legend Beck is a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and as a member of the Yardbirds. Rodgers is best known as vocalist for Free and Bad Company.

Wilson is prepping for the Sept. 14 release of her new solo album, “Immortal.”

On “Immortal,” Wilson has teamed with original Heart producer Mike Flicker for an album of songs by musicians who have died in the past few years. It features 10 musically diverse tracks that pay homage to some of the singer's favorite songs and artists, according to a release.

Among the tracks are Leonard Cohen's “A Thousand Kisses Deep,” “Back to Black” by Amy Winehouse, “I'm Afraid of Americans” by David Bowie, Tom Petty's “Luna” and the Eagles' “Life in the Fast Lane,” in memory of Glenn Frey.

“As my understanding of what I had undertaken grew and clarified, I realized a larger truth; that the souls may have departed but the songs will forever be their resonances,” Wilson said in the release. “These are the poets of our time and their expressions must be handed down.”

Tickets for the Heinz Hall show, from $75.75 to $175, are on sale at 412-392-4900 or trustarts.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.