Summer Sparklers free concert returns to St. Clair Park July 1
Updated 18 hours ago
A musical program featuring pops, film favorites, classical and patriotic tunes will be performed at 7 p.m. July 1, as the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra presents its free summer concert at St. Clair Park's Robertshaw Amphitheater in Greensburg.
"Summer Sparklers" will be conducted by orchestra artistic director Daniel Meyer.
Donations will be accepted.
Representatives of the Delmont Public Library will provide music-inspired crafts and activities for children attending.
Feeding the Spirit, a Greensburg nonprofit, will collect personal care items. Suggested donations include shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and cleaning items such as detergent and cleansers.
Musical program includes:
• "The Star Spangled Banner" (Smith)
• "Finlandia" (Sibelius)
• "The Sound of Music" selections (Rodgers, arranged by Bennett)
• "The Little Mermaid" selections (Menken, arranged by Ricketts)
• "Romanian Folk Dances" (Bartok)
• "Far and Away" (Williams)
• Armed Forces salute (arranged by Lowden)
• "Superman March" (Williams)
• "1812 Overture" (Tchaikovsky)
• "Stars and Stripes Forever" (Sousa)
Details: 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.