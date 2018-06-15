Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh Musical Theater set to reveal building improvements

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, June 15, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Pittsburgh Musical Theater will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony June 27 for its new accessible classroom and entryway.

Updated 16 hours ago

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will bring a long-held plan to fruition on June 27, when officials unveil a new accessible classroom and entryway at the 327 S. Main St. building in Pittsburgh's West End.

Ground was broken earlier this year on these projects, part of ongoing improvements at the site, according to a news release.

The event is open to the public.

Expected to speak at the 1:30 p.m. ceremony are Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, and a representative for Sen. Wayne Fontana, Keith Wehner.

Students from the Richard E. Rauh Conservatory at Pittsburgh Musical Theater will perform during the event.

These projects were funded by grants from the Allegheny Regional Asset District and the Hillman Foundation.

Classroom and entryway construction and design teams are Rothschild Doyno Collaborative, Jendoco Construction Corporation and Iams Consulting, LLC, the release states.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

